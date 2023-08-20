Led by ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Team India displayed an impressive performance against Ireland in the first T20I of the 3-match series. Now, all the focus shifts towards the second game at the same location in Dublin on Sunday. On a rainy affair on Friday, both teams gave their absolute best as India restricted Paul Stirling's side to 139 after 20 overs and were declared winners of the contest by just 2 runs via DLS method.

Who knows if the rain was not there? Maybe Ireland could have caused a shock just like the West Indies did when they were hosts in the previous series India played.

Likes of newcomers like Rinku Singh will hope for better weather conditions and someone like Sanju Samson would be keen to make an impact in the second T20I against Ireland.



Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Ireland 2nd T20 match HERE.