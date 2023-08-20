trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651049
INDIA VS IRELAND 2023

LIVE Updates | IND VS IRE, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah's India Eye To Seal Series Against Paul Stirling's Ireland

India Vs Ireland, 2nd T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Jasprit Bumrah’s India will look to seal the series in the second T20I against Paul Stirling's Ireland.

Last Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 06:54 AM IST
India vs Ireland 2nd T20I LIVE Score And Updates. (Image source: Twitter)
Led by ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Team India displayed an impressive performance against Ireland in the first T20I of the 3-match series. Now, all the focus shifts towards the second game at the same location in Dublin on Sunday. On a rainy affair on Friday, both teams gave their absolute best as India restricted Paul Stirling's side to 139 after 20 overs and were declared winners of the contest by just 2 runs via DLS method.

Who knows if the rain was not there? Maybe Ireland could have caused a shock just like the West Indies did when they were hosts in the previous series India played.

Likes of newcomers like Rinku Singh will hope for better weather conditions and someone like Sanju Samson would be keen to make an impact in the second T20I against Ireland.

20 August 2023
06:54 AM

LIVE IND vs IRE 2nd T20 Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match of the 3-match series taking place in Dublin. Follow all the key updates and score with us here on this feed.

