IND Vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Ireland 2nd T20I in Dublin, 730PM IST, August 20

India vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs IRE, India Dream11 Team Player List, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 07:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
IND Vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's India Vs Ireland 2nd T20I in Dublin, 730PM IST, August 20

Team India and Ireland are set to lock horns after a rainy affair on Friday in the second T20I of the 3-match series on Sunday at the same venue. Fans will be hoping the weather stays in favour of cricket just like both the teams facing each other would hope.

Ireland have already shown they are full of surprises whether we talk about Barry McCarthy's sensational fifty in the first game or when their bowling attack dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma on two consecutive deliveries.

India's bowling attack was impressive in the first with Bumrah, Bishnoi and Krishna, each picking up a couple of wickets. However, Arshdeep Singh was taken to the cleaners by Ireland batters in the last over which helped them reach the total of 139 runs, which at one point looked very difficult.

While the likes of Jaiswal and Gaikwad will look to maintain their current form the first game, names likes Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh would be keen to get their hands on an oppurtunity in the second clash.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Details

Venue: Village Stadium in Malahide, Dublin

Date & Time: August 20, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Network on TV and Jio Cinema and Fancode website and app.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Harry Tector, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Prashidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Vice-captain: Sanju Samson

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Predicted 11

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

