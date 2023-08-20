trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651153
IND VS IRE

IND vs IRE: Avesh Khan Likely To Replace Arshdeep Singh In The 2nd T20I

Arshdeep Singh had a match to forget in the first T20I between India and Ireland.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
India take on Ireland in the second of the three-match T20I series at the Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin, on Sunday. India won the first match by two runs (DLS method) and will look to seal the series tonight.

Speaking about the possible team combination, JioCinema expert, Saba Karim, said: “I do expect one or two changes because this is a young side and there are one or two players who didn’t have the opportunity to play so far. Avesh Khan, for instance, was part of the T20I side that toured West Indies but didn't get a chance to play. Therefore, there's a possibility that Avesh might be brought in, potentially replacing Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep has had a longish kind of stint with the Indian side now, so it might be worth trying Avesh out to assess whether he can perform for the national team.”

Another JioCinema expert Sarandeep Singh said: “You should definitely consider making some changes, as you've provided opportunities to several new faces. Speaking of new players, I would like to talk about Avesh Khan. He played in the Asia Cup last year, and this year he performed well in the TATA IPL, showcasing exceptional bowling skills. Due to that performance, he was selected for the Tour of West Indies, but unfortunately, he didn't get a chance to play there. However, now there's a definite opportunity here. When we repeatedly hear coaches talking about making changes, observing players, and forming combinations, Avesh Khan should undoubtedly be given a chance in that combination to prove his abilities.”


Singh also spoke about the issues that Arshdeep Singh has been facing in the slog overs, “The way Arshdeep Singh has been performing, we've also witnessed it in West Indies. He takes wickets with the new ball and performs well for about 2 overs. However, the main issue arises when he bowls in the slog overs. In T20I cricket, we require fast bowlers who can excel for us in the slog overs because Bumrah has been performing this role for a long time, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had taken up that responsibility as well. But after them, who else is there? After them, we have Mohammad Siraj, a relatively new face. However, we need strong bench strength, fast bowlers who can do that job. Arshdeep, to a certain extent, doesn't seem to be fulfilling that role. Every time he comes, he tends to concede runs.”

