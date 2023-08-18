HIGHLIGHTS | IND VS IRE, 1st T20 Full Scorecard: India Beat Ireland By 2 Runs (DLS Method)

Team India will begin their three-match T20I series against hosts Ireland with the first game at the Village Stadium in Malahide, Dublin on Friday. India have won all the five T20I matches between the two sides till date and will look to keep up their winning record in this series as well.

India will be led by new captain Jasprit Bumrah, who will become India’s 11th skipper in the T20I format. Bumrah is making a comeback into international cricket after nearly 11 months – his last game coming back in September 2022. The Indian team features some of the top performers in the IPL 2023 season from Rinku Singh to Shivam Dube to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is also the vice-captain of the side.

Ireland, on the other hand, will be led by veteran Paul Stirling. The side also features Gujarat Titans pacer Josh Tongue apart from proven performers like Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker and Curtis Campher.



