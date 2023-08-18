HIGHLIGHTS | IND VS IRE, 1st T20 Full Scorecard: India Beat Ireland By 2 Runs (DLS Method)
India Vs Ireland, 1st T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Jasprit Bumrah’s India won by 2 runs (DLS method), taking 1-0 lead in the series.
Team India will begin their three-match T20I series against hosts Ireland with the first game at the Village Stadium in Malahide, Dublin on Friday. India have won all the five T20I matches between the two sides till date and will look to keep up their winning record in this series as well.
India will be led by new captain Jasprit Bumrah, who will become India’s 11th skipper in the T20I format. Bumrah is making a comeback into international cricket after nearly 11 months – his last game coming back in September 2022. The Indian team features some of the top performers in the IPL 2023 season from Rinku Singh to Shivam Dube to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is also the vice-captain of the side.
Ireland, on the other hand, will be led by veteran Paul Stirling. The side also features Gujarat Titans pacer Josh Tongue apart from proven performers like Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker and Curtis Campher.
India vs Ireland 1st T20I: India win by 2 runs
That's that from us as far this match is concerned. Thanks for joining in our coverage today. Do follow Zee News for all latest news from world of cricket and join us again in coverage of our 2nd T20I between India and Ireland.
India vs Ireland 1st T20 LIVE: Ireland Player Seeks Improvement
Barry McCarthy: It is always good contribute to the team, disappointed that we didn't get a win. (On his partnership with Campher) We knew we had to get a good score on the board. We were enforcing ourselves and playing strong shots. In the second innings there was a little bit in the wicket. It's important to take the game to the opposition. It's always nice to contribute to the team.
India vs Ireland T20I LIVE: India Aim Series Win
With the win in 1st T20I, India have taken a brilliant start to the series. Now, they just need one more win to seal the T20 series. Not to forget, India have played 6 matches so far against Ireland and have won all. They would be wanting to keep the sheet clean.
IND vs IRE LIVE Score: First Golden Duck For Tilak Varma
The only dull show from an Indian in the 1st T20I against Ireland came from Tilak Varma, the leading run-scorer in the West Indies series. Tilak got his first duck in international cricket which was also a golden duck.
IND vs IRE LIVE Updates: When Is The 2nd T20I?
India must be relieved that they have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Ireland, on the other hand, will look to bounce back in the second game. The 2nd T20I will be played at the same venue, The Village in Dublin, on August 20 (Sunday).
India vs Ireland T20Is LIVE: Who Was Player Of The Match?
India captain Jasprit Bumrah was declared as the Player of the Match for his spell of 2 for 24 from 4 overs and for leading the Indian team so well and to victory in the first T20I.
IND vs IRE 1st T20 LIVE: Bumrah Says He Didn't Get Nervous
Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, India captain Jasprit Bumrah said that he did not feel nervous at all while making his international comeback.
"Felt very good, so many sessions I did at the NCA, didn't feel I missed out a lot or was doing something new. Credit to the staff, they kept me in good spirits. You are not thinking about yourself, you are thinking about others out there. Not really nervous but very happy."
LIVE Updates India vs Ireland 1st T20I: Top-Performers For India
Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in the first over itself and then it was the turn of another returning man Prasidh Krishna to make an impact in the game as he finished with two wickets too. Ravi Bishnoi got two as well while Arshdeep Singh picked one but he was also on the expensive side having given 35 in his four.
India vs Ireland 1st T20I LIVE Updates: Bumrah starts off with a win
Bumrah made his international comeback very memorable with his first win as captain in T20Is. He also picked up 2 wickets for 24 runs while bowling four overs without any sign of discomfort. This is a new good news for India.
LIVE IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India take lead
India would be happy with the result but a lot of questions would have gotten answered, for example Sanju Samson's place in the lineup. Also, Rinku Singh did not get a chance to bat on his debut for India.
LIVE Updates India vs Ireland: Gaikwad's effort
Ruturaj Gaikwad almost sacrificed his wicket for Jaiswal during the second over of India's chase and he got praised by the fans for that gesture.
LIVE Updates India vs Ireland: Game over
India have won the contest via DLS method as the two captains have a chat with the officials and decide to call it off due to the bad weather conditions. India take 1-0 lead in the 3-match series now.
LIVE IND vs IRE 1st T20 Updates: Weather update
The weather is still the same, the covers are on at the moment and the rain is not going away anywhere anytime soon by the looks of it. Meanwhile, checkout the best knocks of Kohli as he completes 15 years of international cricket by click on the link below.
LIVE IND vs IRE: Rain rain go away
Fans praying that rain goes away soon and we can get back to the interesting cricket match this one was turning out to become. Sanju Samson and Gaikwad will resume innings for India when play begins.
India currently ahead by 2 runs via DLS
LIVE IND vs IRE: Bad news
Rain has just got heavier in Dublin and it looks like we have to wait more for the game to continue. No official word yet from the officials.
IND: 47/2 (6.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE 1st T20: DLS result
If the match does not resume due to rain, India will be declared winners of the contest as they are 2 runs ahead via DLS. Let's hope the game can continue soon.
LIVE IND vs IRE 1st T20: Rain stops play
Rain has stopped the game just when it was getting more interesting as Ireland took two wickets of Jaiswal and Tilak Varma in blink of an eye. India are currently ahead on DLS.
IND: 47/2 (6.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE 1st T20: Gaikwad gets going
Ruturaj Gaikwad with a sensational hook for a maximum off McCarthy. Finally, Gaikwad gets in his groove to lift up the crowd in Dublin.
IND: 33/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE India vs Ireland 1st T20: Brilliant from Little and McCarthy
Joshua Little and McCarthy have bowled a couple of brilliant and tight overs to damage India's flying start after the first over.
IRE: 16/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE India vs Ireland: Chase begins!
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad open the batting for India in style as the left-hander gets two fours off the first over from Mark Adair.
IND: 10/0 (1 Over)
LIVE India vs Ireland: Barry McCarthy the man
McCarthy has single-handedly got Ireland to a respectable score of 139 runs. He has smashed 51 off 33 balls with 4 fours and as many maximums. India would be disappointed how they finished the innings with 53 runs from the last five overs.
IRE: 139/7 (20 Overs)
LIVE India vs Ireland: Brilliant from Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh have bowled brilliantly in the end to restrict Ireland under 150 runs. The 19th over from Bumrah goes for just a single run.
IND: 119/7 (19 overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE 1st T20: Ireland bounce back
Curtis Campher 37 (29) and Barry McCarthy 31 (23) have got Ireland back in this contest with some brilliant batting. Ireland looking to take the charge against India now.
IRE: 114/6 (17.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE: Bumrah is back
Bumrah back into the attack for his third over and now it is a big test for the batters in the middle with 5 overs left and 86 runs on the board.
IRE: 87/6 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India in control
Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar continue the attack for India while Campher and McCarthy are in the middle for Ireland looking to build a healthy partnership.
IRE: 72/6 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE 1st T20: India all over the hosts
It is turning out to be a one-sided affair as India just keep on taking wickets and Ireland are now 6 down. Mark Adair is gone after a DRS call from India.
IRE: 59/6 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE 1st T20: Dube into the attack
Shivam Dube is bowling now for India, interesting choice. He did not bowl a single ball for the Chennai Super Kings this year. He gives away 6 runs from his first.
IRE: 51/5 (9 Overs)
LIVE India vs Ireland: Gone!
Prasidh Krishna gets his second wicket of the day as George Dockrell 1 (3) caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad bowled by Prasidh Krishna. India bowlers are on a roll at the moment.
IRE: 35/5 (6.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE 1st T20: Another one
Harry Tector 9 (16) caught by Tilak Varma bowled by Prasidh Krishna. India in complete of this contest at the moment. Ravi Bishnoi in the next over cleans up the Ireland skipper as well.
IRE: 27/4 (5.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE: Stirling keeps Ireland alive
Harry Tector and Paul Stirling have kept Ireland alive in this contest. They are pacing Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah at the moment who are hungry for wickets.
IRE: 21/2 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE 1st T20: Bumrah on fire
Lorcan Tucker 0 (3) caught behind by Sanju Samson bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. India off to a dream start and what a comeback this is from the pacer.
IRE: 11/2 (2.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE 1st: Bumrah strikes
Captain Jasprit Bumrah strikes on the second ball of this contest after getting hit for a four in the first ball. Balbirnie 4 (2) out bowled by the pacer. India off to a fine start.
IRE: 4/1 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs IRE 1st T20: Ireland lineup
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.
LIVE IND vs IRE: India lineup
India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi.
LIVE India vs Ireland 1st T20: Toss report
Captain Jasprit Bumrah wins the toss and opts to bowl first against Ireland.
Two debutants for India - Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna.
LIVE IND vs IRE 1st T20: Dublin set for action
We are just moments away from the toss for the India vs Ireland 1st T20I in Dublin. Bumrah and co will be looking to get the winning start in this 3-match series.
LIVE IND vs IRE 1st T20: Toss Report
Captains Jasprit Bumrah and Lorcan Tucker will be coming out for toss shortly. The game is set to start from 730 PM IST. Stay tuned for more updates.
INDIA vs IRELAND 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker, Sanju Samson
Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Paul Stirling
All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Curtis Campher
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi
LIVE IND vs IRE 1st T20: Rinku to debut?
Two exciting IPL finds -- Jitesh and Rinku are expected to get their T20 India caps while Shivam Dube would be itching for a shot at redemption.
WATCH: Rinku Singh Opens Up On India Call-Up And First-Time Experience In Business Class Flight To Jitesh Sharma
LIVE IND vs IRE: India eye winning start
Team India will look to get the job done in the first game with a lot of new faces likely to make their debuts for the country. Will Bumrah and coach Dravid give Rinku Singh a spot in the lineup?
LIVE IND vs IRE 1st T20: 15 Years Of Kohli
Virat Kohli has completed 15 years with the Indian cricket team. BCCI have shared a special post for the star cricketer. What a special player he has become throughout the time.
LIVE India vs Ireland: All eyes on Bumrah
It is a test of fitness for captain Jasprit Bumrah against Ireland. Can India clean sweep the hosts or Ireland will make a statement like the West Indies did.
LIVE IND vs IRE: Weather report
There is a 73 percent chance of rain spoiling the party in Dublin on Friday afternoon. Let's hope the weather does not take away match of the first T20I between India and Ireland.
LIVE IND vs IRE: Pressure on Samson
If Sanju Samson gets selected for the first game against Ireland he will need to score some runs as Jitesh Sharma will be keen on making his debut and mark when he gets a chance which could be the end of road for Samson.
IRE vs IND 1st T20I LIVE Updates: Watch out for Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a lovely fifty in the T20Is vs West Indies and would be looking to continue the good form against Ireland. He relishes the challenge of the swinging delivery and they will be in plenty in Ireland. Dublin favours the batters, so watch out for Jaiswal's beautiful strokes.
India vs Ireland T20 LIVE: Runs In Plenty In Dublin
Did you know that five 200+scores have been scored in T20I in Dublin out of which India have scored three. The runs will be in abundance on this track and India should look to build a solid score.
India vs Ireland T20Is: Bumrah on his comeback
"I was bowling normally [in the nets]. It's not like I am holding back. I am enjoying it quite a lot. I've done a lot of net sessions here. When my rehabilitation ended, I went home too and even practiced with the Gujarat team. I've done a lot of net sessions in a lot of places, and even played a lot of practice matches. So it's not like I am bowling with a restriction or I am holding back." - Jasprit Bumrah on his return.
India vs Ireland T20Is: Check head to head records
India and Ireland have played 5 T20Is against each other and the Men in Blue have won all of these games. Will Ireland finally open their account in this series?
India vs Ireland: Arshdeep Singh Has Most T20I Wickets Since 2022
India pacer Arshdeep Singh has most wickets in the T20Is since 2022. He has picked 48 in all these games. Not to forget that the next two most wickettakers are Ireland's Mark Adair (46) and Joshua Little (45).
India vs Ireland: Check Probable Playing 11s
India Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
Ireland Probable XI: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White
India vs Ireland 1st T20I: Check both the squads
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Shahbaz Ahmed
Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Fionn Hand, Craig Young, Theo van Woerkom, Ross Adair
IND vs IRE 1st T20: Check Dublin weather updates
The 1st T20 between India and Ireland on Friday will be played under heavy cloud cover in Dublin. There is major possibility of the 1st T20 being affected by rain.
India vs Ireland 1st T20: Shivam Dube eyes big milestone
Team India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube (1,913) needs 87 runs to complete 2,000 runs in T20 cricket. Dube has played in 13 T20I matches for India and scored 105 runs and taken 5 wickets. Can Dube fire for India against Ireland in the first T20I on his return to Indian side?
IND vs IRE 1st T20: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Jasprit Bumrah or Mark Adair? Yashasvi Jaiswal or Paul Stirling? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
IND vs IRE 1st T20: Arshdeep Singh eyes 50 T20I wickets
Arshdeep Singh (48) is two scalps away from reaching 50 wickets in T20 internationals. Can the Punjab Kings left-arm pacer achieve this feat in the 1st T20I match against Ireland on Friday?
India vs Ireland 1st T20: Check Livestreaming details
Team India will take on hosts Ireland in the first game of three-match T20I series on Friday in Dublin.
IND vs IRE 1st T20: India hold edge in head-to-head
Team India hold the edge in head-to-head T20I encounters against Ireland. India have won all the five T20I matches against Ireland in the past. Can Team India make it sixth win in a row against Ireland on Friday?
India vs Ireland 1st T20: Jasprit Bumrah set to become India's 11th T20 captain
Team India and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to become India's 11th captain in T20I cricket on Friday. Only South Africa (15) and West Indies (13) have had more. Sri Lanka and Australia have also had 11 captains each.
IND vs IRE 1st T20: India eye winning start
Team India will look to notch up their sixth win in six matches against home side Ireland to kick off the three-match T20I series in Dublin on Friday. Can Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian T20 side return to winning ways?
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of India vs Ireland 1st T20 in Dublin HERE