IND vs NED predicted playing 11: Rohit Sharma to rest Hardik Pandya for the Netherlands match in T20 World Cup 2022?

Team India will be looking to continue their winning run in the T20 World Cup 2022 when they take on Netherlands in their second match of Super 12 stage in Group 2 clash on Thursday (October 26) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). India beat Pakistan in a last-over thriller to start off their campaign on a good note. However, Rohit Sharma and Co need to ensure their campaign in on track when they take on the European nation. Netherlands had a great first round. They lost their opener against Bangladesh in the Super 12s. But that does not mean they will be easy to beat. They would be super excited to be playing India at one of the iconic grounds in the wold.

As far as playing 11 is concerned, there were rumours floating that Hardik Pandya, one of the top performers for India in the Pakistan match, would be rested for the Netherlands match. But India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey put all rumours to rest by informing that Hardik will be playing on October 27.

"Hardik gives you that balance and option. He bowls you those four overs. Hardik wants to play all the matches. We are not thinking of resting him and no one is looking for rest. Hardik played a crucial knock. Virat finished the game but Hardik also played a crucial role. He gives you an option with both bat and ball. Pandya is fine and is available for the game against the Netherlands," said Mhambrey in the pre-match press conference.

It would be interesting to see who India plays in place of Axar Patel. It is certain that he would not play as second spinners are of no use on fast tracks in Australia. India may be tempted to include Rishabh Pant in the XI and go into the contest with just 5 bowlers.

India playing 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands playing 11: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren