topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IND VS NZ

'Why Prithvi Shaw is...?', Aakash Chopra points at poor decisions taken by BCCI selectors, Read here

Aakash Chopra questions Team India's T20I squad selection, using Prithvi Shaw's constant snub while Venkatesh Iyer too has been forgotten

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 01:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Why Prithvi Shaw is...?', Aakash Chopra points at poor decisions taken by BCCI selectors, Read here

Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra criticised the BCCI selectors on Friday, questioning the some calls taken recently. When India squad for New Zealand was announced, Prtihvi Shaw's name was missing. Shaw has made tons of runs in domestic cricket and has not cut down his strike rate even one bit but despite good performances, he has been constantly ignored. Interestingly, Shubman Gill has been given a chance for the IND vs NZ T20Is. Aakash said that it is surprise that Shaw has not made it to the T20I side yet.  

Also Read: Ahead of IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh CLIMB UP in latest ICC T20 player rankings

"The more you look at the current India squad for the #NzvInd series, the more you wonder why Prithvi Shaw isn’t a part of it. You want to change the style of play in PP overs, this is THE opportunity to play the guy who’s naturally destructive," tweeted Aakash Chopra. "Also, Indian selectors will have to take a call with regards to picking the IPL performers. All of them bat in the top-3 but for India, we want them to play a radically different role. How’s that fair?," he further wrote. 

Giving an insight on the how some players are picked for their performances while playing at a certain position, end up playing and then failing in a completely different role, he said, "An example of picking players based on IPL performances & then asking them to perform a different role…and then drop them completely after failing in the IPL (while playing a different role). Meet Ventakesh Iyer. Opened for KKR. Got picked as a finisher…and then dropped!!!"

Many young faces have made the cut. But most of them have already played for India in some capacity. Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Umran Malik are exciting names but it seems the time has ended for Shaw in T20Is as even his runs do not ensure his selection.  

Live Tv

Ind vs NZIND vs NZ 1st T20IPrithvi ShawVenkatesh IyerIndia vs New ZealandBCCI selectorsAakash Chopra

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray passed away in 2012
DNA Video
DNA: 'Battle' of life for salt farmers
DNA Video
DNA: 'Market research' of fake cancer drugs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lance Naik Manju's historic jump from 10,000 feet
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites