'BCCI should sack Rohit Sharma too': India fans want captain FIRED after Chetan Sharma-led selection committee kicked out

BCCI sacked Chetan Sharma-led selection committee after Team India's failure in the T20 World Cup 2022. India may have reached the semi-finals stage but it is still being seen as a debacle as more was expected from the stars in the team. The first victim of this disppointing outing is the selection committee. Chetan Sharma was heading the selection committee that also had Sunil Joshi, Debashish Mohanty and Harvinder Singh in it. While these four can reapply, the reports say that they won't and have moved on. It is also reported that the sacking was long time coming.

BCCI, on Friday, invited applications for new set of selectors, making it clear that this current committee won't continue.

The Indian fans have welcomed the decision after India's poor show in the semi-finals vs England. But they want the captain Rohit Sharma to go as well. The arguement is that if selectors at fault then why is not Rohit being held accountable?

Check out fans' reactions as they want Rohit Sharma out:

"After the disastrous WC performance, BCCI finally sacks Sharma.."

'Rohit?'

"___ Chetan" November 19, 2022

Sack Rohit,KL,Bhuvi & DK from T20is too, then the job will be completed in real— Peter-endra Griffin __ (@PeterGriffin720) November 19, 2022

THEY NEEDED TO FIRST SACK ONLY ONE PWRSON - ROHIT SHARMA , then watched and waited #BCCI— Sanjay (@SanjayK11941447) November 19, 2022

BCCI has sacked entire selection committee. This is called Karma. They should sack Dravid too along with Rohit. Why Dravid need rest? For what? He is a coach n at best he far$s while sitting in dressing room.— Perfect Stranger (@KPokhariyal) November 18, 2022

After the T20 World Cup, India have landed in New Zealand where they play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs each. The squad for this tour as selected by the same committee in which Hardik Pandya was named as the captain. Tht is why one cannot say that Rohit has been dropped. It is more like he has been rested for the series. Fans are also demanding the sacking of Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who has also gone on a break after the World Cup.

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami were also not included in the squad for NZ series as they too seemed to have asked for rest. Fans are unhappy with these breaks and it seems that has also not been received well by BCCI top bosses.