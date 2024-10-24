IND VS NZ 2nd Test Day 1 FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1, Pune Match Live Telecast On Mobile Apps, TV And Online?

The highly anticipated second Test between India and New Zealand kicks off at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 24, 2024. After a disheartening loss in Bengaluru, the Indian side, led by Rohit Sharma, is eager to level the series against Tom Latham’s high-flying New Zealand team. With India’s World Test Championship Final hopes at stake, this clash is crucial, making it one of the most exciting sporting events of the year.

India's Fight to Stay Alive

India is trailing 0-1 in the two-match Test series, with their pride and World Test Championship hopes hanging by a thread. The first Test, which saw a rain-affected Day 1, ended with New Zealand securing a comfortable eight-wicket victory, leaving the Indian team under immense pressure. Senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have struggled to reach triple figures in recent outings, are looking to bounce back and guide the team to a series-leveling win.

In the lead-up to the match, India’s selection has been the topic of much speculation. KL Rahul, who had a lackluster performance in the first Test, faces the possibility of being dropped, with Sarfaraz Khan waiting in the wings after his spectacular 150 in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill is set to return after recovering from injury, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is fully fit and ready for action.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ match live on TV and online



When will the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand take place?

The 2nd Test between India and New Zealand will start on Thursday, October 24, 2024 from 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand take place?

The 2nd Test between India and New Zealand will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand?

The live broadcast of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand will be available on television on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand?

The 2nd Test between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. The live scorecard and updates will be available at https://zeenews.india.com/cricket