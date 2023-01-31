IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Shocking! Team India Release THIS Bowler ahead of Series Decider

Team India need to bring their 'A' game in the third and final T20I of the series against New Zealand on Wednesday (February 1). The Hardik Pandya-led Men in Blue have been given some tough competition in the first two games with New Zealand showing their 'never give up attitude' in both matches. Interestingly, Mukesh Kumar, who was part of the India squad for the New Zealand T20I series has been released by the management and is playing Ranji Trophy for the Bengal team in Kolkata against Jharkhand. The pacer is expected to be the next big thing for India but will not play the third game as well after not getting a chance in the first two games too.

After the game on Wednesday, India don't play a T20I for a long time, leaving the younger crop to make a statement before the focus shifts to the five-day format. Kishan has not been able to find rhythm in his batting since his double hundred in Bangladesh while the turning ball has troubled Gill, who has not been able to replicate his ODI form in the shortest format. Tripathi, too, has wasted chances that have come his way in the absence of regular number three Kohli.

If it hadn't been for Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, India would have struggled to chase down 100 on Sunday. The surfaces in the series have attracted a lot of attention and it remains to be seen if the players get to negotiate another turning track at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav playing together has helped India build the pressure on the opposition. With the pitch offering a huge amount of turn, it was surprising that Chahal was used only for two overs after he dismissed opener Finn Allen.

Bengal have bundled out Jharkhand for 173 in the QF 1. Akash Deep, who bowled a fantastic spell after Tea, took 4 wickets. Mukesh Kumar scalped 3 victims. Surprisingly, Shahbaz Ahamad didn’t bowl a single ball. Kumar Suraj rode his luck and top-scored with 89*. #RanjiTrophy2023 pic.twitter.com/XpJ0Kg4nOW — Srinjoy Sanyal (@srinjoysanyal07) January 31, 2023

After struggling with no-balls, Arshdeep Singh was back to his frugal best in Lucknow and that should give him a lot of confidence going into the decider. With the series on the line, Pandya is unlikely to change the playing eleven despite clamour for inclusion of Prithvi Shaw, who made a national comeback with this series.

India vs New Zealand T20Is Squads (Updated)

India: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Dane Cleaver (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Benjamin Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (wk), Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner. (With PTI inputs)