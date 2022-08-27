IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: The year 2022 has not been fruitful for former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has been struggling for runs. This year his bat has not done a lot of talking. It was quiet in South Africa and it went quiter during IPL 2022 as well as India tour of England. After that Kohli asked national selectors for a break and he skipped the Indian tour of West Indies where Men in Blue played 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. He also skipped the Zimbabwe tour where KL Rahul marked his return from injury.

BCCI released a teaser of a Kohli interview on Saturday in which the 33-year-old can be heard speaking about his poor form. The full interview is yet to be out but in this teaser Kohli spoke about his preparation, how he keeps his intensity high and why he wants to give it all when he represent Team India on the field. He also said that the intensity went missing a couple of months back and that he needed a break to get it back.

"I am a person who makes up everyday and feels like okay let's what the day has for me and be part of everything through the day with absolute presence and involvement and happiness. That's who I have always been. People aske me a lot how do you do this? How do you carry on with so much intensity? I just tell them I love playing the game and I love the fact that I have so much to contribute for every ball and I would give every bit of my energy on the field and for me it never felt abnormal," Kohli was quoted as saying on BCCI.tv.

Kohli said that even his colleagues in Team India ask him for secret of keeping up his intensity so high. And he tells that representing India is enough a reason to be energetic on the field.

"A lot of people outside watch me and even within the team they ask me how do you keep up with it? And I just tell them one simple thing: I want to make my team my team at any cost. If that means I am gasping for breath when I walk off the field, so be it. That's the kind of preparation I go through. To be able to play like that. Toh woh naturally nahi ho raha tha toh mujhe push karna pad raha tha but I just didn't know it," said Kohli.