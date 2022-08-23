Team India have been dealt a big blow with their head coach Rahul Dravid testing COVID-19 positive on the eve of the team’s departure for the Asia Cup 2022. India will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (August 28) in Dubai. However, Dravid may not be present in the Indian dressing room if he doesn’t test negative for COVID-19 before the clash.

Dravid’s predecessor as head coach, Ravi Shastri, said that the new development isn’t a major issue for Team India. Shastri, in fact, went on to bill COVID-19 disease as nothing more than a ‘flu’.

“Dravid testing positive for COVID-19 should be a major concern for team. COVID is nothing more than a flu now. He should take a few Paracetamol and be back with the team before the Pakistan match,” Shastri said during a Star Sports interaction with Wasim Akram on Tuesday (August 23).

The former India all-rounder went on to add that Team India would have won the fifth Test against England at Manchester last year if he was allowed to be in the dressing after six days. “I wish we treated COVID like a flu last year as well. I could have been back in the dressing room in six days last year and believe me we would have won the fifth Test against England and the series,” Shastri added.

The fifth Test between India and England was rescheduled last year after Shastri and other members of support staff tested positive. The rescheduled fifth Test held last month was won by Ben Stokes-led England team.

Meanwhile, the BCCI communicated that Dravid has tested positive during a routine test ahead of the team’s departure for UAE. “Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report. The rest of the team will assemble in UAE on 23rd August, 2022,” the BCCI statement said.