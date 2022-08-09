Former skipper Virat Kohli and a fit-again KL Rahul on Monday (August 8) returned to a 15-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup while senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed out owing to a back injury. The Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and Sharjah from August 27 to September 11.

The all-important clash between India and Pakistan will take place on August 28 (Sunday). The India vs Pakistan contest is huge awaited as many fans are excited to watch the two teams in action before they hopefully clash again at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 set to take place in Australia later this year.

India and Pakistan can clash again on September 4 if they finish in No. 1 and 2 position in Group A, in a Super 4 clash. Then again if the two sides make the final, they will clash again on September 11.

The fans make us who we are. For this pride, thank you India. Forever grateful for your support. #BelieveInBlue and tune-in to @StarSportsIndia as we aim to bring home the #AsiaCup2022 _

.#Ad pic.twitter.com/nUXkkYYMSz — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 4, 2022

The last time India met Pakistan was also at the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE at the same venue and in that game, the Babar Azam-led side had properly punished India, winning the match by 10 wickets.

India are defending champions in Asia Cup. They won the tournament, four years ago in UAE only. But that was a fifty-over format. The Asia Cup is back to being a 20-over format this year. It was played in T20 format in 2016 as well and that edition was also won by MS Dhoni-led India.

Rahul, who did not feature in the T20 series against the West Indies due to COVID-19, has recuperated from his sports hernia surgery, and is back as vice-captain. The notable names dropped from the main squad are batter Shreyas Iyer and left-arm spinner Axar Patel. Seamer Deepak Chahar, who has had a four-month lay-off due to a hamstring tear and a back injury was also among reserves.

The other absentee from the squad was pacer Harshal Patel, owing to a rib injury. “Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru,” the BCCI said.

Coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, along with the five-member selection committee, have identified the core 20 players going ahead and it is only logical that there won't be any massive changes by the time the T20 World Cup-bound squad is announced. The 15 for the Asia Cup, the three standbys and the two injured players (Bumrah and Harshal) are now the core team.

India vs Pakistan Full Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standbys: Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule (All matches will start at 7:30 PM IST)

Group A:

India v Pakistan: 28 August, Dubai

India v Qualifier: 31 August, Dubai

Pakistan v Qualifier: 2 September, Sharjah

Group B:

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, 27 August, Dubai

Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 30 August, Sharjah

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, 1 September, Dubai

Super 4:

B1 v B2: 3 September, Sharjah

A1 v A2: 4 September, Dubai

A1 v B1: 6 September, Dubai

A2 v B2: 7 September, Dubai

A1 v B2: 8 September, Dubai

B1 v A2: 9 September, Dubai

Final: 11 September, Dubai

When is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 group match going to take place?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 group match will take place on August 28 (Sunday)

What time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 group match start?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 group match will start at 730pm IST.

Where can I watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 group match live in India?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 group match will be live on Star Sports Network.

How can I watch livestream of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 group match?

The livestream of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 group match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.