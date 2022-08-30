Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed tweeted a female Pakistani journalist for her comments on the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 clash result on Sunday (August 28), which has sparked controversy on social media. The Babar Azam-led side had to keep an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle in the last 3 overs against India due to their slow over-rate at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Due to this, the Pakistan journalist made some comments and Sarfaraz replied with a not-so-polite reply to her, which sparked controversy on social media.

The former Pakistan skipper highlighted the fact that Babar's side suffered from the penalty due to cramps of pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, which they got due to the heat and humidity at the venue resulting in Pakistan having only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle instead of five. (India vs Pakistan can take place THRICE in Asia Cup 2022, read how HERE)

"Pak had the disadvantage after 17th over 5 fielders were inside the circle cuz of slow over rate & 1 of the so-called female journalist on national TV bashing Pakistan team after a fighting match & saying na run karte hai na catch pakarte hai kamal hai bhi," the former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter tweeted.

The former skipper did not reveal the name of the journalist but his Tweet got some very angry reactions. Clearly, Sarfaraz was not happy that his team was criticized due to the loss after giving a hard fight to India till the end of the match. Notably, India too had four fielders outside the circle in the last 2 overs due to their slow over-rate in the first innings.

Checkout the angry fans reactions on Sarfaraz's Tweet 'so-called female journalist' below...

Bahi y they had cramps,y unfit,is this the way u play international cricket? August 29, 2022

Dear india ne bowling itne slow ki k ye disadvantage dono ko bhugatna para tu galti bharat ki hui



Kher well played — ONNAIB (@onnaib961) August 29, 2022

Shameful is your dp — ZAIN KHILJI (@zainkhilji_m) August 28, 2022

That disadvantage rules for everyone one btw & about your journalist wo tum sambhalo — Rishi (@6_teen_10) August 28, 2022

Its totally fair to critique the team on this. Over rate is there for a reason. Half the team cramping. Nah they deserve criticism. That's being unfit and not doing hw. We didnt deserve to win today. We were sloppy. August 28, 2022

Tuje itni English kaha se aane lagi — Meet.vaza (@Imeetvaza) August 29, 2022

Coming to the match, it was Hardik Pandya in the end, who made the difference in the clash as kept his cool until the last ball of the match to finish it off in style for India. Chasing a target of 148, India were challenged quite heavily by the Pakistan bowling attack and until the end the game was 50-50. Pandya was awarded the player of the match trophy for his stellar contribution with the bat and ball.