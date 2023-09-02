IND vs PAK: Gautam Gambhir Slams Virat Kohli After Shaheen Afridi Dismissal, Calls Him 'Casual'

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir slammed star batter Virat Kohli for his shot selection during the India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup clash at Kandy in Sri Lanka. He called Kohli 'casual' for his performance against Pakistan and Shaheen Afridi.

In the match against Pakistan at Kandy, Virat started off with his signature cover drive and it looked like he would play another brilliant knock against the arch-rivals. But he was soon dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose delivery hit the stumps after an inside edge from Kohli's willow. Virat was out for just four runs in seven balls.

Gambhir did not mince his words in his criticism of Virat, saying that the shot played by him was a "nothing shot". (Watch: 'Ram Siya Ram' Song Played During India vs Pakistan Clash In Kandy, Video Goes Viral)



"That was a nothing shot, neither forward, neither back. I think was a bit casual. That is what you get when you play someone like Shaheen Afridi. You do not know whether to go forward or back," Gambhir said in commentary on Star Sports.

Pakistan's legendary bowler Waqr Younis however felt Virat was unlucky.

"Kohli was a touch unlucky. Inside edge, the ball did not come on to the bat and maybe even kept a bit low. But credit to Shaheen Shah Afridi for altering his length," he said.

Matthew Hayden, the legendary Australian opener seemed to agree with Hayden.

"Yeah, inside edge onto the stumps, could have got anywhere," he said.

The group stage match between India and Pakistan has been called off due to rain, with both teams sharing one point each.

With this, Pakistan has secured a total of three points in two matches. They had got two points previously after winning their first match against Nepal. They have qualified for the Super Four stage. India has one point now and they must beat Nepal in their next match on September 4 to move to the Super Four stage.

Coming to the match, India elected to bat first and posted 266/10 in 48.5 overs. India struggled to take on the pace duo of Shaheen and Haris Rauf, with Shaheen getting skipper Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (4) and Haris getting Shreyas Iyer (14) and Shubman Gill (10). India was reduced to 66/4.

Then a 138-run partnership between Ishan Kishan (82 in 81 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Hardik Pandya (87 in 90 balls with seven fours and a six) helped India cross 200 runs. Then, contributions from Ravindra Jadeja (14) and Jasprit Bumrah (16) helped India cross the 250-run mark. Shaheen (4/35) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Naseem Shah (3/36) and Haris Rauf (3/58) also bowled well for Pakistan. (With ANI inputs)