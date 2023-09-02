Watch: 'Ram Siya Ram' Song Played During India vs Pakistan Clash In Kandy, Video Goes Viral

The India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 turned exactly how it was expected to be. India got off to a shaky start after the rain break, losing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer in quick successions. Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered for Pakistan yet again by taking the big-duo of India and pacer Haris Rauf trapped Shreyas Iyer with a shirt-ball.

As Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya were looking to find ways to get their team back in this contest, fans noticed the famous song 'Ram Siya Ram' being played in the background. Fans on social media reacted to the moment. (IND vs PAK: 'Shaheen Afridi Owns Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma,' Fans Go Crazy As Pakistan Pacer Removes Star Duo, Watch Video Here)

Watch the video and reactions here:

Who noticed Ram siya ram song playing in the stadium — Priyaanka (@Priyank_hahaha) September 2, 2023

After dismantling India's top batting order in the Asia Cup clash, Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi believes that India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's wickets were crucial for them but he liked Men in Blue skipper's wicket.

Afridi was the wrecker-in-chief as he dismantled India's top order and took the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

"That was our plan with the new ball. I think both (Virat and Rohit) were crucial wickets, every batter is the same for me. But I think I liked Rohit's wicket better. The plans by our fast bowlers worked. Naseem is bowling at 150 kph, really happy with that, he's really fast. The new ball might swing and seam, but nothing much after that. It will be easier to score runs once the ball gets old (in the run chase)," Shaheen Shah Afridi said during a post-innings presentation.