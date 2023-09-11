Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Smashes Ton Against Pakistan, Wife Athiya And Suniel Shetty React, Check Here

Cricketer KL Rahul made a perfect comeback to international cricket as he slammed a century against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Four clash on Monday. He hit 2 sixes and 12 fours and remained unbeaten on 111 off 106 deliveries. KL Rahul made his comeback into the playing XI after a long injury lay-off. The right-handed batter had previously gotten injured during IPL 2023, and then the Lucknow Super Giants player underwent surgery and a subsequent rehab at National Cricket Academy.

He was then picked in the Asia Cup 2023 squad, but a niggle ruled him out of the group stage games against Pakistan and Nepal. His brilliant performance on Sunday left everyone awestruck. Actor Athiya Shetty, who is married to KL Rahul, cheered for her spouse.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise… You are everything, I love you." (Watch: Hardik Pandya Cleans Up Babar Azam With A Stunning Delivery, Celebrates With Virat Kohli During IND vs PAK Clash)

"A sublime performance - A triumphant return. Gratitude Overflows. Grateful to the almighty for empowering all efforts," wrote Rahul's Father-In-Law Suniel Shetty.

KL Rahul's brother-in-law and actor Ahan Shetty also gave him a shoutout.

"The comeback is always stronger than setback. Love you brother @KLRAHUL," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Interestingly, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli set the record for the highest partnership in the history of the Asia Cup. The duo put on 233 runs in the Super Four match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. (With ANI inputs)