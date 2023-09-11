trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661085
NewsCricket
IND VS PAK

Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Smashes Ton Against Pakistan, Wife Athiya And Suniel Shetty React, Check Here

IND vs PAK: KL Rahul smashed a dazzling hundred against Pakistan on his return to international cricket.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 09:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Smashes Ton Against Pakistan, Wife Athiya And Suniel Shetty React, Check Here Source: Twitter

Cricketer KL Rahul made a perfect comeback to international cricket as he slammed a century against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Four clash on Monday. He hit 2 sixes and 12 fours and remained unbeaten on 111 off 106 deliveries. KL Rahul made his comeback into the playing XI after a long injury lay-off. The right-handed batter had previously gotten injured during IPL 2023, and then the Lucknow Super Giants player underwent surgery and a subsequent rehab at National Cricket Academy. 

He was then picked in the Asia Cup 2023 squad, but a niggle ruled him out of the group stage games against Pakistan and Nepal. His brilliant performance on Sunday left everyone awestruck. Actor Athiya Shetty, who is married to KL Rahul, cheered for her spouse. 


Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise… You are everything, I love you." (Watch: Hardik Pandya Cleans Up Babar Azam With A Stunning Delivery, Celebrates With Virat Kohli During IND vs PAK Clash)

"A sublime performance - A triumphant return. Gratitude Overflows.  Grateful to the almighty for empowering all efforts," wrote Rahul's Father-In-Law Suniel Shetty.

KL Rahul's brother-in-law and actor Ahan Shetty also gave him a shoutout. 

"The comeback is always stronger than setback. Love you brother @KLRAHUL," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Interestingly, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli set the record for the highest partnership in the history of the Asia Cup. The duo put on 233 runs in the Super Four match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. (With ANI inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train