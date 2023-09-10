In the thrilling Super Four encounter of the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, found himself at the center of an amusing incident that added a dash of humor to the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan. As India's openers, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, unleashed a relentless assault on Pakistan's bowlers, Babar Azam's leadership was put to the test. Amidst the onslaught, it was a particular moment involving Haris Rauf's appeal for a DRS (Decision Review System) that caught everyone's attention and had cricket enthusiasts in splits.

The Unforgettable Appeal

Amidst India's batting frenzy, it was the 24th over that witnessed the comical incident involving Babar Azam and Haris Rauf. During this over, Haris Rauf bowled a delivery that struck KL Rahul on the back thigh, prompting an enthusiastic appeal from the pacer. Rauf was convinced it was an out, and he raised his finger in celebration, signaling to Babar Azam to request a review, all while confidently declaring, "out hai."

Babar Azam's Hilarious Reaction

Babar Azam, however, was far from convinced. He believed the ball had missed the stumps and decided against taking the review. In a light-hearted exchange on the field, Babar Azam could be seen scolding Haris Rauf, gesturing that the ball was sailing over the stumps. This humorous interaction between the captain and the bowler left not only the players but also the fans in splits. Even KL Rahul and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan couldn't help but burst into laughter, adding to the lightheartedness of the moment.

Social Media Buzz

Unsurprisingly, the hilarious incident quickly became a sensation on social media. Cricket enthusiasts took to platforms like Twitter to share memes and reactions, turning Haris Rauf's confident "out hai" declaration into a meme-worthy moment. The incident showcased the camaraderie and good spirit that cricket fosters, even in the midst of a fierce rivalry.

The Opening Stand

India, having won the toss and opted to bat first, got off to a flying start as Gill and Sharma put up an impressive 121-run partnership for the opening wicket. Shubman Gill's explosive 58 and Rohit Sharma's sublime 56 laid the foundation for a formidable total. However, the partnership was eventually broken by Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan.