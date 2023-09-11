trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661047
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Scores 47th ODI Century, Wife Anushka Sharma Congratulates In The Sweetest Way

Virat Kohli's vintage performance and KL Rahul's unbridled century powered India to 356/2 against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Four clash at R.Premadasa Stadium on Monday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Scores 47th ODI Century, Wife Anushka Sharma Congratulates In The Sweetest Way

Anushka Sharma congratulated her husband Virat Kohli on Instagram just moments after he scored a century in the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan on Monday, September 11. She published a picture on her television screen showing Virat jubilant. She wrote, "Super knock, super guy (clap and red heart emojis)!!" as the caption.

India's batting talisman Virat Kohli on Monday created a record by becoming the fastest to reach 13,000 runs in the ODI format. Kohli achieved the milestone during the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against arch-rival Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.


He broke a long-standing Sachin Tendulkar record during a brilliant ODI knock against Pakistan. Kohli is the fifth player to reach the landmark in men's ODIs.

Apart from Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene are the other cricketers to reach the milestone. Tendulkar took 321 innings to get to the mark and Kohli has reached the milestone in 267 innings. Ponting (341) and Sangakkara (363) also took over 300 innings while Jayasuriya reached the mark in 416 innings.

Kohli is also the only batter among the five to average over 50. With 47 ODI hundreds, Kohli is also just two away from equalling Tendulkar's record tally of ODI tons. (With ANI inputs)

