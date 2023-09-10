IND Vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No 9 in Colombo, 3PM IST, September 10

Team India and Pakistan will face off for the 134th time in ODI cricket when the two sides are up against each other in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Out of the 133 times, the two sides have played in the past, Pakistan have won 73 times, India have won 55 and 5 matches ended in no-result – the fifth one coming on September 2 when the Asia Cup 2023 Group A match was washed out in Kandy.

Pakistan have already registered a win in the Super 4 stage – thrashing Bangladesh by seven wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. Co-hosts Sri Lanka have also posted a win in their first match of Super 4 against Bangladesh on Saturday, winning by 21 runs against Bangladesh.

Now, Rohit Sharma’s Team India desperately need to win on Sunday with the India vs Pakistan match already under the threat of rain. The MET department predicts 90 per cent chance of rain in Colombo on Sunday and as a result the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have made a provision of reserve day for this game on Monday.

Pakistan have already announced their playing 11 with all-rounder Faheem Ashraf replacing Mohammad Nawaz from the side which faced India in the last match on September 2. India are yet to announce their final 11 but both KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah are available for selection.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 9 Details

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Date & Time: September 10, 3pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 9 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Jasprit Bumrah

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Babar Azam

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 9 Predicted 11

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf