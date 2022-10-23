IND vs PAK: 'Pichli baar kya bola tha?', Meme fest begins as Arshdeep Singh sends Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan packing

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the important toss vs Pakistan in their first Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 and had not hesitation in his head that he wanted to bowl first. The MCG track has a lot of grass on it and Rohit wanted to make good use of it upfront. He wanted his bowlers to deliver the goods and that is exactly what Arshdeep Singh did, as he dismissed Babar Azam for a golden duck on the first ball of his spell and then in the next over sent Mohammad Rizwan packing too.

Needless to say, Arshdeep was a sight to behold after he dismissed Babar and Rizwan in ths T20 World Cup clash.

Arshdeep celebrated in style as well. He is one young cricketer in the Indian team who likes to keep his expressions in check but he let out in the open this time. Not to forget, in Asia Cup, he had dropped a crucial catch in the game vs Pakistan. He was trolled by the Indian fans after that big drop.

After Arshdeep dismissed Babar and Rizwan, fans took to Twitter to say that he has now avenged that insult and hate that he received. There were some brilliant memes on the same. Take a look below:

Arshdeep has come a long way. He was discovered in the IPL, while playing for Punjab Kings and became one of their two players to be retained ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. He made his India debut this year in England and since then ahs been a constant in the Indian lineup. He might have dropped that catch in the Asia Cup but he had a terrific tournament where he managed to bowl two good last overs. India lost those games because the run required was too less.