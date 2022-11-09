'The country is praying...', Harbhajan Singh on India's chances of beating England in knock out match

Team India will take on England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (November 9) at the SCG. Ahead of the big match, Team India has been sweating it out in the nets. The Men in Blue do not want to leave any stone unturned ahead of the knock out match vs Jos Buttler's England. There are many key matchups that one will look out for, including that of Virat Kohli vs Adil Rashid and Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Jos Buttler. Needless to say that the match will see a lot of firepower. Harbhajan Singh, while speaking about the match, says that whole country will be praying for Team India for win.

"We have our match tomorrow (Semi Final against England), let`s see what happens. The country is praying for India`s victory and we hope we win the Final match,"

In his 10 matches at the venue, Virat has scored 907 runs at an average of 75.58. He has scored five centuries and three fifties at this venue, with his best individual score being 141. He is India`s highest run-scorer at the venue.Virat is in the top nick in T20 World Cup. In his five appearances, he has scored 246 runs at an average of 123.00 and three half-centuries. This includes his classic knock of 82* against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which even he has termed as his "best T20I knock".

Despite having a good run in T20 WC, England face a selection dilemma ahead of the semi-final against India in Adelaide on Thursday. Pacer Mark Wood has emerged as the latest injury concern for England two days ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup semifinal against India, with the bowler opting out of training in Adelaide. If the bowler does not feature in the second semifinal against India on Thursday, it will be a huge blow to England. The bowler has consistently topped 90 kmph since his return from elbow injury, which kept him inactive for most of the summer.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, the bowler has performed brilliantly for his side. In four matches, the bowler has bagged nine wickets at an average of 12.00 and an economy rate of 7.71. His best bowling figures in the tournament so far are 3/26. Dawid Malan is expected to be unavailable for the semi-finals after being forced off the field with an injury in the first innings of England`s win over Sri Lanka to secure qualification from Group 1. The left-handed number three has been a mainstay of the English T20I side in recent years, scoring 1748 runs at an average of 38.84 in an anchor role near the top of the order.

