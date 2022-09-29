IND vs SA 1st T20: Suryakumar Yadav breaks HUGE records of Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammad Rizwan

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his remarkable run of form with yet another half-century to lead his side to an eight-wicket win over South Africa in the first T20I at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28). Suryakumar hammered 50 off just 33 balls with three sixes and five fours in his innings.

Over the course of his innings, the Mumbai Indians batter surpassed Shikhar Dhawan’s record for most T20I runs in a calendar year for the Indian cricket team. Dhawan had amassed 689 runs during 2018 at an impressive average of 40.52 and at an incredible strike rate of 147.22 across 18 matches.

Suryakumar required only eight runs to break the envious record ahead of the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram and the 31-year-old batter achieved the record in magnificent style. The stylish batter now has 732 runs in 2022 and looks set to add to that tally with plenty of matches still left as India set sights on T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month.

Suryakumar has also smashed the most maximums (45) in a calendar year. He surpassed Mohammad Rizwan’s tally of 42 sixes in the year 2021.

KL Rahul, whose scratchy batting got papered over by Suryakumar Yadav’s regal half-century, said that his partner's attacking intent allowed him to take his own time. It was because of Rahul’s struggles, India scored only 17 in six Powerplay overs but SKY’s imperious form didn’t allow South Africa to make a comeback.

“Definitely, right up there (as the toughest pitch),” Rahul said when asked if it was the toughest strip he has batted on in T20Is. “We have played in some difficult conditions like this but I haven’t got runs. So this was hard work.”

He was all praise for Surya’s approach. “It was unbelievable for Surya to come out there and play those shots. We have seen how balls were flying, nipping around, two-paced and everything that can be hard for a batter that was the wicket today.

“And for Surya to come with that approach after the first ball that hit him, he just woke up and wanted to play his shots, be aggressive and take on the bowling. That helped me take my time and play one end,” Rahul added.

(with PTI inputs)