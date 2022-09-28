NewsCricket
ARSHDEEP SINGH

'Arshdeep Singh THE UILTIMATE ASSASSIN', fans go crazy as pacer takes 3 wickets in 1 over, check reacts

IND vs SA 1st T20I: After Arshdeep's 3-wicket over, netizens could not keep calm and poured the social media with praises of the left-arm fast bowler of Team India

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 07:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Arshdeep Singh left nothing in the tank when he got a chance to his worth in the India vs South Africa 1st T20I at on Wednesday (September 28). With Team India's bowling department getting criticised recently, Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh were right on the money against the Temba Bavuma-led South African batting lineup. First, it was Deepak Chahar who knocked over the Proteas skipper stumps and in the second over Arshdeep removed 3 batters including Quinton de Kock 1 (4), David Miller 0 (1) and Rilee Rossouw 0 (1). Following their fiery spell of pace, Deepak Chahar then dismissed Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tristan Stubbs 0 (1) for a golden duck as well.

After Arshdeep's 3-wicket over, netizens could not keep calm and poured the social media with praises of the left-arm fast bowler of Team India.

Checkout the video and fan reactions here...

After the powerplay, South Africa were in a tricky spot with 30 runs on board and 5 wickets down with Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell in the middle. 

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against South Africa in the first match of the three-match T20I series at the Greenfield International Stadium on Wednesday (September 28). Team India are coming off a 2-1 series victory over Australia, with veteran batter Virat Kohli among others striking form. Star pacer Mohammed Shami hasn't travelled for the first T20I and is still out after recently missing the Australia series due to Covid.

