'Arshdeep Singh THE UILTIMATE ASSASSIN', fans go crazy as pacer takes 3 wickets in 1 over, check reacts

Arshdeep Singh left nothing in the tank when he got a chance to his worth in the India vs South Africa 1st T20I at on Wednesday (September 28). With Team India's bowling department getting criticised recently, Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh were right on the money against the Temba Bavuma-led South African batting lineup. First, it was Deepak Chahar who knocked over the Proteas skipper stumps and in the second over Arshdeep removed 3 batters including Quinton de Kock 1 (4), David Miller 0 (1) and Rilee Rossouw 0 (1). Following their fiery spell of pace, Deepak Chahar then dismissed Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tristan Stubbs 0 (1) for a golden duck as well.

After Arshdeep's 3-wicket over, netizens could not keep calm and poured the social media with praises of the left-arm fast bowler of Team India.

Two wickets!

Two similar dismissals!

Bavuma and Quinton de Kock depart early on.



Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/aLfcrJxs1C — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022

Golden duck for David Miller - Arshdeep Singh is on fire. 3 wickets in the first over, top class display by Arshdeep. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 28, 2022

South Africa now 9/5 in 15 balls - this is fantastic from Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar. Carnage from both! September 28, 2022

Golden duck from Rilee Rossouw.

Golden duck for David Miller.

Golden duck for Tristan Stubbs.



- unbelievable stuff from Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 28, 2022

OMGGGGGG ARSHDEEP SINGH the ultimate ASSASSIN @arshdeepsinghh #SportsYaari — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) September 28, 2022

So happy for Arshdeep singh.He faced so much criticism.. i always believed him.. he is a future star for the indian cricket team.. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/3zCnYt9TOX September 28, 2022

After the powerplay, South Africa were in a tricky spot with 30 runs on board and 5 wickets down with Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell in the middle.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against South Africa in the first match of the three-match T20I series at the Greenfield International Stadium on Wednesday (September 28). Team India are coming off a 2-1 series victory over Australia, with veteran batter Virat Kohli among others striking form. Star pacer Mohammed Shami hasn't travelled for the first T20I and is still out after recently missing the Australia series due to Covid.