LIVE India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma and co eye victory against Temba Bavuma's Proteas
Rohit Sharma's Team India is set to complete their last T20I assignment ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they take on Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the 1st T20I of the 3-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28). After an intense 3-match series win against Australia, Rohit and co will look to continue their winning momentum heading into the World Cup later this year.
"It is a special place. We have good memories of playing for India here and when I played for Deccan Chargers as well. The biggest positive was different individuals stepping up and delivering. You feel good about it as a management. The margin of error in T20s is small. We took our chances, we were brave as well. Sometimes it doesn’t come off. There are areas to improve as well. Not easy coming back after a break against a tough team," said Rohit.
This is the second time South Africa has traveled to India in four months for a T20I series, last time the Men in Blue hosted the Proteas ended with a 2-2 draw in the 5-match series as the last match was washed out due to rain.
India vs South Africa 1st T20I Predicted 11
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje
Hello and welcome to live coverage of 1st T20I between India and South Africa on our live blog here. Toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST and the match will begin at 7 pm IST. Follow this space as we build up to the live cricket action from Thiruvananthapuram.
