South Africa's explosive batter David Miller got a very sad news later on Saturday (October 8) evening as a little girl who was very close to her passed away. He took to Instagram to share the news with the world. Miller's Instagram Story with the girl whose named seems to be Ane and who sadly passed away read: "Going to miss you so much my skut! The biggest heart I have ever known. You took fighting to a different level. Always incredibly positive and a smile on your face. A cheeky and mischievious side to you. You embraced every person and every challenge in your journey. You taught me so much about cherishing every single moment in life. I feel humbled to have walked a journey with you. I love you so much. RIP."

Check out the post below:

My deepest condolence to David Miller and his family... Stay strong Miller. _ pic.twitter.com/ijTZIf71XO — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) October 8, 2022

He later uploaded an Instagram Reel with her too, and wrote: "RIP you little rockstar. Love you always." Check it out below:

Clearly, Miller was taken aback by the death of this special someone and was very hut. His fans mistook this girl for her daughter and started to feel even worse for him. Some started to speculate that Miller might fly back to South Africa for funeral. But it is not true. That girl is not his daughter. She is someone who was very close to her and was battling cancer. She was a huge Miller fan and the cricketer had developed a special relationship with her.

As far as participation of Miller in IND vs SA 2nd ODI is concerned, he will take the field. There has been no update or release given by Cricket South Africa of his non-availability. Miller is in India and will certainly play the 2nd ODI at Ranchi. South Africa are leading in the 3-match ODI series 1-0 after 9-run win over India in 1st ODI at Lucknow.