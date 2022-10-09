India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SA 2nd ODI online and on TV?

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Match Preview: Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India will look to bounce back when they take on Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on October 9 (Sunday) in MS Dhoni's city Ranchi. India lost the 1st ODI by a small margin of 9 runs. There were a plenty of positives in that match, with Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson hitting fifties as well as taking Men in Blue to a winning position when the chips were down. Samson smashed an unbeaten 86 in the first ODI but was not able to finish the game for his side. He had admitted that he made mistakes himself when questioned about the intent of the top order batters. Samson said that batting in the first 20 overs in both the innings of that rain-curtailed 40-over match was difficult. He said that even South Africa struggled in the first half of their batting innings.

All that defence aside, India's top order needs to fire with the bat. Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad need to play well at the start to give the following batters base to build on. India are on back foot with Deepak Chahar ruled out of the series, his place has been taken by all-rounder Washington Sundar.

There is a big chance that rain may affect the 2nd ODI in Ranchi with cloud cover expected throughout the day. There is a chance of rain in the afternoon but it may subside by the time night comes.

South Africa did not do much wrong in the 1st match. Their captain Bavuma needs runs, more desperately than anyone before the World Cup. This could be a different format altogether but runs are runs and they will ensure Bavuma has regained his confidence before the mega event in Australia comes.

Match Details

When will India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match take place?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, October 9.

Where will India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match take place?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

What time will India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match begin?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will begin at 1.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1pm IST.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match live on TV in India?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match live streaming in India?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Predicted Playing 11

India: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Janeman Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Quninton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj