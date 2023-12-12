SA:47-1(3.3) | IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Matthew Breetzke Departs, South Africa 1 Down
India Vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: South Africa have to chase 152 runs in 15 overs.
The 2nd T20I between India and South Africa will be played today. The first match of the three-game series got washed out in Durban. The second match is in Gqeberha and the match will be played at St George's Park. Both team will be looking to take a series lead today. Team India landed in the city on Monday and had no time to hit the nets. However, this lack of one day's practice will have no effect on their performance as they have been playing T20Is for the last 20 days.
Not all Indian players have played at this venue in South Africa. So, assessing the conditions will be a challenge. Suryakumar Yadav, India's captain for this series, had said that the visitors are looking to play fearless cricket, something which they did against Australia at home. India are looking to play the same brand of cricket on this tour as well.
Check LIVE Updates and Score from 2nd IND vs SA T20I below.
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Gone!
Breetzke departs as he gets run out by Tilak Varma/Jadeja/Jitesh Sharma. India finally get the first wicket but South Africa are on the attack.
SA: 51/1 (3.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Proteas mean business
South Africa openers Breetzke and Hendricks mean business. They have smashed 38 runs in 12 balls so far. Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj have been attacked in the initial overs.
SA: 38/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Chase begins
Here we go! South Africa begin their chase of 152 runs in 15 overs with Reeza Hendricks and Matthew Breetzke. Mohammed Siraj with the new ball for India.
SA: 14/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Good news
Good news for cricket fans. Rain has stopped in Gqeberha and the covers are coming off. The Indian fielders are warming up which means we will skip to second innings.
IND: 180/7 (19.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA: Heavy Rainfall In Gqeberha
It is raining heavy in Gqeberha. It is looking very bad at the moment in terms of playing cricket. Stay tuned with us for more weather updates.
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Rain interrupts
India and South Africa second T20I has been interrupted by rain and it is not slowing down at the moment.
Before Rain stops play
Gerald Coetzee on HAT-TRICK
Rinku Singh 68(39)*
LIVE IND vs SA: Rain stops play
Rain has stopped play as Coetzee is on a hattrick and INida have three balls left for them to bat right now. Let's see if the rain goes away in time or not.
IND: 180/7 (19.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: India on top
India on top of this contest with Rinku Singh and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle taking the South Africa bowlers to the cleaners. Can India reach the 190 mark now?
IND: 164/5 (18.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Rinku on fire
Rinku Singh has completed his fifty and he is sowing no signs of slowing down at the moment.
IND: 158/5 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Jadeja, Rinku to carry
Ravindra Jadeja and Rinku Singh are expected to get their side to a commanding total against South Africa. Both batters look in fine touch at the moment.
IND: 149/5 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd: All eyes on Rinku
Rinku Singh is close to his fifty and Jitesh Sharma is alongside him in the middle. India in a good position at the moment.
IND: 141/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Gone!
Big wicket for South Africa as Suryakumar Yadav walks back to the pavilion. Shamsi is the man who gets the Indian skipper out. Jitesh Sharm walks in now.
IND: 125/4 (14 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Rinku joins the party
Rinku Singh is not slowing down from the other end. This is really positive batting from both Rinku and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle.
IND: 122/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: DRS Taken
DRS has been taken and Rinku Singh is saved by the review. South Africa fail to find a wicket from that Aiden Markram over.
IND: 107/3 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Fifty for Surya
Captain Suryakumar Yadav has completed his fifty and it is a pretty fiery one in just 29 balls. What a player he is! Rinku Singh alongside him has also got a couple of fours now.
IND: 101/3 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Ten overs gone
Ten overs have been bowled in this contest and it looks like a tight one as Rinku Singh with Suryakumar Yadav have kept their cool in the middle.
IND: 84/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Surya on fire
Suryakumar Yadav showing no signs of fear as he keeps the opposition bowlers on their toes with a stylish boundary over fine leg.
IND: 75/3 (8.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Andile comes in
Andile Phehlukwayo comes into attack for South Africa. Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle for India right now. They need to buildup a solid partnership.
IND: 67/3 (7.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Varma departs
Tilak Varma 29 (20) caught by Marco Jansen bowled Gerald Coetzee. South Africa with another good over. Tilak Varma departs and now Rinku Singh comes in.
IND: 59/3 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Surya takes charge
Williams and Coetzee into the attack for South Africa. India bounce back as both batters in the middle get settled.
IND: 40/2 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma takes charge
Tilak Varma takes charge as he smashes Marco Jansen for some runs. Lizaad Williams comes back into the attack. Suryakumar Yadav has joined Tilak in the middle now.
IND: 25/2 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Wicket!
Shubman Gill 0 (2) LBW by Lizaad Williams. India in deep trouble as Shubman Gill departs. Marco Jansen will bowl the second over now.
IND: 6/2 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Gone!
Yashasvi Jaiswal gone for a duck, caught at point by David Miller bowled by Marco Jansen. South Africa off to a fine start.
IND: 3/1 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Match Begins
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill open the batting for India. South Africa bring in Marco Jansen for the first over with the new ball.
IND: 0/0 (0 Over)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: South Africa's playing 11
South Africa (Playing XI): Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: India's playing 11
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Toss Report
South Africa captain Aiden Markram wins toss and elects to bowl first against India keeping the weather conditions in mind.
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Toss Coming Up
Toss coming up shortly as for the second T20I of the India vs South Africa clash. Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram will be coming out for toss shortly. The weather looks good for cricket.
LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Rain Update
The conditions at the venue are cloudy at the moment but the good news is that there is no rain so far. Hopefully, we can have a good game of cricket today unlike the first T20I.
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Weather Update
The conditions are expected to be rainy at the venue for the second T20I between India and South Africa. Fans will keep their fingers crossed to have a good game of cricket.
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Match timing
The match between India and South Africa will begin at 8:30 PM (IST). Hosts will look to start the series with a win.
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Toss timing
The toss for the second T20I between India and South Africa will take place at 8 PM (IST). Stay tuned for more updates. The match will begin at 830 pm (IST) if rain does not delay the toss.
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I Updates: Surya's fitness
Suryakumar Yadav seems to have taken the captaincy role a lot seriously than expected. He has worked on his body as some tremendous results are visible.
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Headache for selectors
India have four contenders to open the batting today with names like - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. Which pair/duo will open for India today?
LIVE IND vs SA 2ND T20: Livestreaming Details
The stage is set for the second T20I to take place between India and South Africa. Both teams will look for a solid start in this series. Checkout the livestreaming details below.
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Weather Report
The second game will take place in Gqeberha instead of Durban but the weather report from the new venue is also not giving any good news to the fans. We can rain to hit the clash during the clash.
IND vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE: Jadeja back in Playing 11?
Ravindra Jadeja back in the T20 scheme of things.
India's Possible XI for 2nd T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
India Vs SA 2nd T20I: What Is The Toss Time?
The 2nd T20I between India and Australia will take place at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The match starts at 8.30 pm IST. The toss for the same will take place at 8 pm IST.
IND vs SA LIVE Updates: Ravindra Jadeja Will be back
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be back in action in the T20Is as Axar Patel does not feature in the squad for SA series. He will play the 2nd T20I.
IND vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE: Rain Likely To Delay Toss?
The weather played spoilsport in the first T20I between India and South Africa in Durban and it seems the 2nd T20I will also get affected by weather.
IND vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE: Team India receives grand welcome
Gqeberha welcomed the Men in Blue with an open heart.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Dream 11 picks
If you have not decided upon the perfect fantasy picks for this upcoming T20I between India and South Africa, do take our help.
IND vs SA 2nd T20 LIVE: Check Head-To-Head Record
India and South Africa have played 25 T20Is so far, with India winning 13 of them and Proteas Men have been the victorious side on 10 occasions while two games finished as No Result.
India vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE: Is there and injury concern?
Lungi Ngidi was ruled out due to ankle sprain ahead of the 1st T20I. Apart from him, there are no injury concerns in both the camps.
IND vs SA LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the 2nd T20I will take place at 8 pm IST. The match starts at 8.30 pm IST. Captains Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Makram will be present for the flip of the coin.
IND vs SA LIVE Updates: SKY opens up on team balance
“The guys I’m watching in T20 cricket right now are very expressive. They don’t have a lot of fear of failure. Whatever happens — if they do well or if they don’t get runs on that given day — their attitude remains the same on and off the field. That balance is really important when you play this sport.” — Suryakumar Yadav on the irresistible impetuousness of T20’s younger players.
IND vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: When Does The Match Start?
Please note the start time of the IND vs SA 2nd T20I match. Unlike the first T20I which was to start in India time at 7.30 pm, this match in Gqeberha will start at 8.30 pm IST. Keep following this space for more important updates as we continue the build up for the game.
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Probable Playing XIs
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi
IND vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE: Check squads
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav
South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams
India vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE: SKY vs Markram
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa on our live blog here. The first match was washed out in Durban on December 10 and both the teams will be looking to open their account today in Gqeberha. Keep watching this space for latest updates.