SA:47-1(3.3) | IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Matthew Breetzke Departs, South Africa 1 Down

The 2nd T20I between India and South Africa will be played today. The first match of the three-game series got washed out in Durban. The second match is in Gqeberha and the match will be played at St George's Park. Both team will be looking to take a series lead today. Team India landed in the city on Monday and had no time to hit the nets. However, this lack of one day's practice will have no effect on their performance as they have been playing T20Is for the last 20 days.

Not all Indian players have played at this venue in South Africa. So, assessing the conditions will be a challenge. Suryakumar Yadav, India's captain for this series, had said that the visitors are looking to play fearless cricket, something which they did against Australia at home. India are looking to play the same brand of cricket on this tour as well.

Check LIVE Updates and Score from 2nd IND vs SA T20I below.