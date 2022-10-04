IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Deepak Chahar almost does Deepti Sharma, warns Tristan Stubbs for backing up too far at non-striker end - Watch

India pacer Deepak Chahar almost pulled off a run-out at the non-striker's end in the 16th over of the first innings in the third T20I against South Africa here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Tuesday. Chahar noticed that South African batsman Tristan Stubbs is leaving the non-striker's crease even before the bowl is bowled and thus decided to warn him for backing up too far. Deepak did not run the batter out which is completely within the law. Recently, the Indian women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out of England batter in the same fashion.

