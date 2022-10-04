India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday and BCCI is yet to announce the replacement for the mega event. Mohammed Shami is likely to make the comeback to India's T20 squad but the BCCI's medical staff is waiting for the fitness test result. Shami has not played a single T20 for Team India ever since ICC T20 World Cup 2021 where India failed to qualify for the final four.

Talking about Shami's selection a senior BCCI official told Insidesport that he is set to join the team once he gets clearance from medical team.

“Yes, Shami is recovering well. He has resumed light practice. But he needs time to be completely fit. He will report to the NCA this week. Only when he gets the medical team’s clearance, he will be able to join the squad,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

Meanwhile, The Indian cricket team is expected to fly to Australia on October 6 ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup to attend a special preparation camp. For a training camp leading up to the T20 World Cup, the Indian side will fly out to Australia on October 6, two days after the T20I series against South Africa is over as a reserve team, captained most likely by Shikhar Dhawan, will be announced by the selectors for the three one-day internationals against South Africa from October 6-11 according to ESPNcricinfo.

Prior to travelling to Brisbane for two additional exhibition matches against Australia and New Zealand before the tournament proper, India will train there till October 13 and are scheduled to play a practice match against Western Australia there as well. Up to five members of the T20 World Cup team, including the standbys, have never played in Australia's premier cricket league. Suryakumar Yadav, Harshal Patel (who travelled once with the U-19s in 2009), Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda (who travelled once with the U-19s in 2013), and Ravi Bishnoi are the individuals mentioned. Therefore, these games might make it easier for these players to adjust and prepare for matches.

India has put a lot of effort into getting ready for the T20 World Cup. They played T20Is in Ireland, England, the Caribbean, and the UAE over the course of the past three months, in addition to the home series against Australia and South Africa.

At the ICC competition, India is in Group 2 with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, and two qualifiers. Following their October 23 encounter against Pakistan at the MCG, they will play on October 27, against a qualifier in Sydney, on October 30, against South Africa in Perth, on November 2, against Bangladesh in Adelaide, and on November 6. (vs qualifier in Melbourne).

India T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Reserve players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.