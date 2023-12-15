Shubman Gill's LBW dismissal in the third T20 International against South Africa left the head coach clearly unhappy, and Rahul Dravid's face showed that clearly. When Gill attempted to sweep Keshav Maharaj when he was on eight off six balls, he missed and the ball struck the pads instead. It appeared pathetic in real time. After a quick conversation with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Gill decided not to take the review. Later on, the ball tracker indicated that the ball would have missed the leg stump even though it pitched in line with the stumps.

3RD T20I. WICKET 2.2: Shubman Gill 12(6) lbw Keshav Maharaj, India 29/1 https://t.co/NYt49KwF6j #SAvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2023

Coming to the match, a record-equalling fourth T20I century by Suryakumar Yadav and a century stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India pile up 201/7 in 20 overs in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against South Africa at Johannesburg on Thursday.

India has to defend 202 runs to end the series level at 1-1. The first T20I was washed out due to rain. Putting India to bat first, South Africa made debutant Nadre Burger deliver the first over and he was smashed for three fours by Shubman Gill. (WATCH: Vastrakar's One-Handed Throw Effects Brilliant Run-Out As IND-W Tighten Grip On Test Vs ENG-W)

In the next over, Markram was launched for two fours and a six by Yashasvi Jaiswal. With India at 29/0 in two overs, it seemed that they were setting up for something big. But in the next over, Keshav Maharaj's spin pushed India to the backfoot, removing Gill for 12, continuing his disappointing run in the shortest format. On the next ball, Tilak Varma was also dismissed for a golden duck. India was 29/2 in 2.2 overs.

However, runs kept flowing for India as Yashasvi joined forces with skipper Suryakumar Yadav and they continued hitting fours and sixes with the same positive intent. India brought up its 50-run in 4.4 overs with the help of a massive six from Surya.

At the end of the powerplay, India was 62/2, with Jaiswal (28*) and Suryakumar (19*) unbeaten.

The duo brought up their 50-run stand in just 35 balls. India was 87/2 in 10 overs, with Jaiswal (46*) and Suryakumar (26*) unbeaten. (WI Vs ENG: Blame Game In England Camp As Jos Buttler Vents Frustration After West Indies Beat Them In 2nd T20I)

After the halfway mark, Suryakumar went on a six-hitting spree, Jaiswal in meanwhile reached his third T20I fifty in just 34 balls. Andile Phehlukwayo was at the receiving end of some brutal hitting from Suryakumar as he was smashed for three sixes and a four in the 13th over. Suryakumar reached his 18th T20I fifty in 32 balls. The duo also brought up their 100-run partnership in just 63 balls.

Shamsi's spin once again yielded a breakthrough, removing Jaiswal for 60 off 41 balls, with six fours and three sixes. With this stand of 112 runs over, India was at 141/3 in 14 overs.

The Indian skipper was joined by Rinku Singh. Unfazed by the end of the partnership, Suryakumar chose Burger as his next victim, smashing him for four, six and four. India reached the 150-run mark in 15.2 overs.

After some heavy beating, Burger got the wicket of Rinku for 14. India was 188/4 in 18.3 overs. Suryakumar reached his fourth T20I century in just 55 balls, with seven fours and eight sixes. But he was dismissed by Lizaad Williams on the next ball, with Matthew Breetzke taking the catch near the boundary. India was 194/5 in 19.2 overs.

In the final over, Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Jitesh Sharma (4) were dismissed. India finished at 201/7 in 20 overs. Keshav (2/26) and Lizaad (2/46) were the pick of the bowlers for SA. Burger and Shamsi took a wicket each. (With ANI inputs)