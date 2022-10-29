IND vs SA: 'As a pace attack...', South Africa's Anrich Nortje WARNS India batters ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 clash

Team India face a stern challenge when they take on South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2022 clash on Sunday (October 30) at Perth. Rohit Sharma's team has been in good form. They are the best team in the tournament so far with two wins from two matches. They beat Pakistan in the opening contest and then thrashed Netherlands in their second contest on Thursday (October 27). South Africa, however, could be their toughest challenge till date. Their pace attack is quite threatening and it will be interesting to see how the Indian batters go against them.

SA Pacer Anrich Nortje made a big statement ahead of the India clash in T20 World Cup, saying that he is backing the Protwas squad to do well against Indians on Sunday night.

Also READ: 'Rishabh Pant should be...', India batting coach on replacing KL Rahul in playing XI for IND vs SA clash in T20 WC

"Yes, we back ourselves. We see ourselves as one of the best base attacks there is. I think we`re definitely going to back ourselves (against India). We have a great variety. We cover a lot of aspects. We cover a lot of bases with our attack," he said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Nortje also said that South Africa have a pace attack that possesses variety. "As a pace attack, we definitely back ourselves against any team to go out and do what we have to do on the day to try and get over the line. Then we`ve got two young spinners as well. So we definitely back ourselves in that department, and I`m sure the boys are looking forward to tomorrow. Focused on what we have to do. That`s all," said Nortje in the pre-match press conference.

Earlier, speaking to Zee News English, former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener said that he expects Proteas to play four seamers against India. The fourth seamer could be left-arm pacer Marco Jansen who has done well against India in the past.