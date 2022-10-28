IND vs SA: 'How Indian batters...', Lance Klusener predicts WINNER of T20 World Cup clash between India and South Africa

Rohit Sharma's India will take on South Africa in potentially a high-octane contest. The match will take place at Perth on October 30 (Sunday). The Perth track is known for its pace and bounce and it will certainly pose a threat for India batters against the high-quality pace attack of the Proteas team. India have had a good tournament so far, with two wins in two matches. They beat Pakistan in their first encounter while they ran over Netherlands in the second match of the Super 12 stage. Thanks to the win, India sit at the top of the Group 2 points table. On the other hand, South Africa have 1 win from 2 matches. Their first match was washed out. They sit second on the points table.

Former South Africa all-round Lance Klusener feels South Africa are favourites to win the contest as handling pace for Indian batters would be crucial in the match.

Also Read: 'Gadhe ko bhi BAAP banana padey...': Wasim Akram slams Babar Azam's Pakistan, questions Shoaib Malik's ouster

"We might just see another seamer (from South Africa) in Perth vs India. I was really impressed with how Shamsi bowled the other night. He is a wicket-taker. They have to change their balance a little bit with Pretorious out of the World Cup due to injury. What will be interesting for me to see how Indian batters handle the pace at Perth. I think that will be challenge," said Klusener.

Predicting the match, Klusener said that he is expecting South Africa to win the contest by at least 50 runs.

Klusner, head coach, Morrisville Samp Army who will play in Abu Dhabi T10 League this year also spoke on his team's chances in the tournament this year, saying that they have built a strong side. Klusener said that he is open to the idea of making David Miller open in the upcoming league to make more impact.