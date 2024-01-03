IND Vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs South Africa 2nd Test In Cape Town, 2PM IST, January 3

India will be under pressure today when the 2nd Test vs South Africa begins at Newlands cricket ground in Cape Town. The way they played at Centurion reflected a team which landed in the Rainbow Nation unprepared. Apart from a few good performances from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, no one really showed up. Captain Rohit Sharma was listless as the leader and batter. His own form is a huge worry for him. Kohli looked solid in the 2nd innings while Rahul was brilliant in the first to score a century. But rest of the batters were very ordinary.

Needless to say, the bowlers were very bad. Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna, in particular, were terrible and forget about picking wickets, they gave away runs in abundance. Thakur and Krishna should be dropped, making way got Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar. In batting, India may want to stick with the same combination with Ravindra Jadeja returning after recovering from neck injury in place of R Ashwin which makes the batting a little stronger. However with Thakur out, India's batting will be finished after number 7.

In South African camp, Temba Bavuma and Gerald Coetzee are out with injuries. Tristan Stubbs and Lungi Ngidi are likely to play in their absence and they definitely make the side even more stronger.

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs India, 2nd Test

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Date: 3rd January, 2024

Time: 01:30 PM IST

IND vs SA Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Kagiso Rababa, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Nandre Burger

IND vs SA My Dream11 team

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Shubman Gill, Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja, Kagiso Rababa, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Nandre Burger