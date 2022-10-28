'Gadhe ko bhi BAAP banana padey...': Wasim Akram slams Babar Azam's Pakistan, questions Shoaib Malik's ouster

After Pakistan's shocking defeat against Zimbabwe in the Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022, fingers were raised on the selection of the squad for the major tournament. While many fans questioned Pakistan's batting middle-order, legendary bowler Wasim Akram also accused captain Babar Azam of selecting players that he likes or are his friends as seen in a video below. Wasim's main agenda was questioning the decision of leaving the experience middle-order batter Shoaib Malik out of the squad.

Interestingly, Wasim said that it is the World Cup Pakistan are playing not some neighborhood game that Babar can decide to keep his known ones around him. Akram said Babar needs to be more smart in terms of selecting his players and was not happy with the decision of Shoaib Malik missing out on the World Cup. (How can PAKISTAN qualify for SEMIS? Check here)

Checkout the video here...

The absolute utter nonsense thrown here by the legend Wasim Akram, accusing Babar Azam of selecting his 'friends' and doing massive PR stunt for Shoaib Malik. He is saying, Malik should have been selected because it was Australia. Somebody tell him Malik's stats in Aus. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/2cjxTD02Zj — Hassan Cheema (@Gotoxytop1) October 28, 2022

"(From past one year we know that the middle order is weak) Ek saal se we know that the middle-order is weak/dodgy. Here is Shoaib Malik, if I am aiming to win the World Cup, I will take the best option available at any place.(If I'm captain and to win the World Cup I have to make a donkey my father, I will do it) Agar mujhe gadhe ko bhi baap bnana pade toh mai banaluga to win the World Cup," said Wasim.

"Babar has to be more intelligent. This is not a gully cricket team that anybody comes into the team on the basis of preferences. I am just saying what I am hearing."

"If I was the selector, I would have kept Malik in the middle-order the very first day. It’s Australia, it’s not Sharjah, Dubai or Pakistan that there will be dead wickets," Akram said on the YouTube show. ('Aur karo Virat Kohli se compare,' Babar Azam TROLLED after bad performance in T20 World Cup 2022)

Akram did clarify that he does not think the players selected are bad or not worthy but he said that it's not Sharjah or UAE and Malik has tons of experience of playing in Australia more than any other middle-order player at the moment. Akram was talking on a show named 'Pavilion' along with Shoaib Malik, Waqar Younis and Misbah-ul-Haq where expressed his disappointment in the selection of the World Cup squad.