Team India have done exceedingly well in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, winning two matches out of two and sit atop the Group 2 points table with 4 points and a good NRR. The fact that they are playing well even without Jasprit Bumrah is good news for them and the India fans. After Bumrah was forced to pull out of the tournament due to a back injury, it appeared India's campaign would go for a toss. But that has not happened. There is still a long way to go but Team India's plans have fallen in place so far. Critics raised doubts over Bhuvneshwar Kumar's skills in the tournament as he had looked off colour of late leading to World Cup. However, Bhuvneshwar has stepped up his game in Australia.

Speaking to media in the mixed zone at the T20 World Cup, Bhuvneshwar said that his one bad show is behind him and he is looking forward. He said that media and commentators will talk but he only listens to the team and the management. "Itni saalon mein ek baar ho gayi cheezein kharab. So ho gayi. Baat khatm. (In all these years, I have had this one off tournament. It's happened. It's done and dusted).

"Media and commentators can say a lot of things (about death bowling), but as a team we knew that we will have our share of ups and downs."

He agreed that people would make such assessment as Asia Cup is a big tournament. But T20 is a format where it can go tough for bowlers.

_ Getty _ #BhuvneshwarKumar #INDvNED #NEDvIND #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/lpelAjmH1u October 27, 2022

Bhuvneshwar also spoke on impact of Bumrah's absence. He went on to say that Bumrah missing out is a big loss for India but his absence does not mean the bowlers will do something extra.

"The kind of bowler Bumrah is, certainly its a big loss for the team. It's not as if we would have to do something extra that Bumrah isn't around. Even if Bumrah would have been around, and if needed, we would have done those extra things. We are doing exactly what our strengths are," said Bhuvneshwar.