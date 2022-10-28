After Pakistan's shocking loss to Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12s, former Pakistani cricketers have lashed out at the team for their sub-par performances in the tournament. Ex-pacer Shoaib Akhtar is one of them who chose some brutal words for Babar Azam and Co for these early blows in the tournament which has almost knocked them out of the tournament. Akhtar said that the reason for back-to-back defeats vs India and Zimbabwe is that team management and PCB lacks people who can bring common sense to the table. He said that he had predicted Pakistan will play like this and get ousted in just the first week of the tournament.

Akhtar later added that not just Pakistan, even Rohit Sharma-led Team India will too be out next from the T20 World Cup. He said that India will, at best, reach the semi-finals and get knocked out.

"Main pehle bhi keh chuka tha, Pakistan is hafte wapas aa jaegi. Aur agle hafte India wapas aa jaegi. Woh bhi semi-final khel ke wapas aa jaegi. Woh bhi koi itne Tees Maar Khan nahi hai (I had earlier predicted that Pakistan will be out in the first week. Next week India too will be knocked out. They may play the semis but they are also not Tees Maar Khan)," Akhtar was heard sayingon his YouTube channel.

Watch Shoaib Akhtar's prediction on India below:

Shoaib Akhtar predicts that India will also return home after the semis since they are also not that good (or as he says 'Tees Maar Khan'). pic.twitter.com/zj5BFnjXYI — Kanav Bali_ (@Concussion__Sub) October 28, 2022

Team India has had the best campaign so far in the tournament. They beat Pakistan last Sunday in a thriller at MCG and ran over Netherlands on Thursday (October 27) at SCG. They are currently at the top of points table in Group 2 with only South Africa looking to test them in this group. India have 3 matches remaining, against South Africa, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. They play South Africa on Sunday (October 30) and that match is billed as one of the games of the tournament.