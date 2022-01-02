IND vs SA: Rahul Dravid on middle-order failure and why Virat Kohli is very close to scoring big again

The biggest takeaway from the win against South Africa at Centurion was that India dominated it throughout and even after a special victory - Virat Kohli's men becoming first Asian team beat SA at Centurion - it felt like a routine win. That's how well India played Test cricket in 2021. They have made big wins a routine affair.

The bowling has been superb, especially the fast bowling unit stepped up to deliver again in 1st Test. But India's weakness still remains their middle order batting. Or is it really a weakness as the trio of Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane have been getting starts but failing to convert them into big scores. Centurion was no different.

So is it a mental block or lack of focus that is resulting in the batters failing to get big runs.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid added his perspective on the prevailing issue while speaking to the media on the eve of the second Test in Johannesburg on Sunday (January 2).

He said, "Could be a variety of factors, it happens to people. You feel you are batting well but big scores don't come. It is so happening that 2 or 3 of them are going through it at the same time. They are batting well and playing well. They know how to convert. They are practicing very well, they are in a good space. These are challening conditions, they know how to do it. I just feel there will good runs around the corner."

Dravid went on to say that Kohli's rough patch won't last long. He said that the 32-year-old has been quite professional in the way he has gone about things in nets and training sessions.

Outside there has been a lot of noise around the Kohli vs BCCI controversy, but Dravid said that the captain has handled himself pretty well, training hard, connecting with the team on or off the field and gelling well with the unit.

"I know there has been a lot of noise outside but keeping the morale high has not been difficult. Virat has been phenomenal in last 20 days, the way he has practised and trained. He has been a true leader and the way he has connected with group on and off he has been a fantastic leader and good captain. His leadership has really came to the fore.

"Even though he could not convert starts, I think there is a big score coming in soon. might not happen in next game but I do think with someone like him, I feel a big score is around the corner."

