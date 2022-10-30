topStories
Toss Ka King: Twitter can't keep calm as Rohit Sharma wins third toss in T20 World Cup 2022

India is at the top of Group 2 with four points and two wins in two matches. Proteas are in the third position with three points and one wins in two matches.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 04:37 PM IST

India captain Rohit Sharma is the luckiest cricketer according to some cricket fans as he wins the third consecutive toss in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Ahead of the match against South Africa India's skipper won the toss and opted to bat first. Earlier, in the first match of the WC against Pakistan Rohit won the toss and opted to field first while against the Netherlands as well the toss went in favour of India's captain.

Twitter reacted to Rohit Sharma's incredible luck - here are some reactions

India is at the top of Group 2 with four points and two wins in two matches. Proteas are in the third position with three points and one wins in two matches. Their other game against Zimbabwe produced no result and both teams split points. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss, "It is a good surface and we know what to expect here. It was a good prep but now it is game-time. We want to come out here and do what we have been doing. Sometimes you can get carried away or your energy is low but you have to stay calm. Axar misses out and Deepak Hooda comes in."

 

South African skipper Temba Bavuma said at the toss, "Big game for us, have had a good start to the tournament, it is a big opportunity to test our skills against a strong Indian team. We would have probably batted as well, could be slightly tough to bat under lights, but we now need to bowl well and restrict them to a low score. The conditions are similar to what we have at home and it is a surface that our pacers can exploit. One change - Shamsi misses out, Ngidi comes in."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

