India's fastest bowler Umran Malik become the talk of the town in the recently concluded IPL 2022 where he bowled the fastest bowl in the history of IPL by an Indian bowler. The Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler also finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker bowler in the season. In all the 14 matches that Umran played in the league stage, he claimed the award for fastest delivery of the match.

With a superb IPL season, he received his maiden India call-up for the T20I series against South Africa at home. Ahead of the series, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma opened up on how his side is gearing up to face Umran Malik.

" Umran Malik is an exciting pace bowling prospect for the Indian team. IPL has been great for the Indian team as they are able to unearth all these fast bowling options," Temba Bavuma said ahead of his side's departure for the T20 series in India. "I think in South Africa we grow up facing fast bowlers but I don't think no batter likes to face ball at 150 kmph. But you prepare as well as you can. We also got guys who can bowl 150 kmph. So we have that weaponry in our arsenal. But Umran Malik is a special talent for Team India and I hope that he could emulate his IPL performance in international cricket, Bavuma added."

Team India are set to play close to 25 T20I games in the build to the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia as the Men-in-Blue step into a packed international calendar with a host of assignments. Firstly, India returns to international cricket after the IPL with a five-match T20I series against South Africa, with KL Rahul set to lead a second string side at home – hoping to create a new world record with a 13th successive T20 win in the first game on June 9.

Rohit Sharma and the rest of the side are set to travel to England and prepare for their series against England. The tour comprises of three warm up games, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and a postponed 5th Test from last year.