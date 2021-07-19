IND vs SL 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan joins Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar in THIS elite list

India's stand-in white-ball captain Shikhar Dhawan has completed 10,000 runs as an opener in international cricket. The left-handed batsman achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series in Colombo at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Rohit Sharma are the other four Indian batsman to have scored more than 10,000 runs as an opener in international cricket.

In the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Dhawan also became the tenth Indian batsman to score 6000 runs in the 50-over format. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Mohammed Azharuddin, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag are the other nine batsmen who have scored more than 6000 runs in the ODI format.

The left-handed batsman took 140 innings to complete this milestone, making him the fourth quickest cricketer to achieve it. Former South Africa cricketer Hashim Amla reached 6000 ODI runs in 123 innings, while Virat Kohli, who stands second in the list, took 136 innings to complete it. New Zealand skipper completed the same in 139 innings.

Shikhar Dhawan (86*) and Ishan Kishan (59) starred with the bat as India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first ODI. With this win, India has gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second ODI will now be played on Tuesday.

Kudos to the team on a fantastic start Well done to our debutants. Great team effort by everyone pic.twitter.com/YVFvd9shrd — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 18, 2021

Earlier, India kept on taking wickets at regular intervals, but Chamika Karunaratne's unbeaten 43-run knock helped Sri Lanka post 262/9. For India, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Deepak Chahar returned with two wickets each.