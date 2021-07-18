Happy Birthday Ishan Kishan: Youngster sets these RECORDS in sizzling ODI debut fifty

Team India wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan started off his ODI career in blazing style on his 23rd birthday as he smashed a six off the first ball he faced on his ODI debut against Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva. The southpaw became the fifth batsman in International cricket to smash a six on ODI debut since 2002. Johann Louw (2008), Jawad Dawood (2010), Craig Wallace (2016) and Richard Nagarava (2017) have also achieved the same feat before Ishan Kishan

Kishan then smashed a four on the second ball he faced as he was able to hit the ground running. Kishan came to the crease with an aggressive approach after Prithvi Shaw was dismissed after scoring 43 runs from only 24 balls.

In fact, Kishan had also scored a four off the first ball on his T20I debut against England and he is celebrating his 23rd birthday on Sunday (July 18). Moreover, Suryakumar Yadav had become the first Indian and third overall batsman to score a six on his debut T20I innings.

Ishan Kishan's first ball in T20 internationals-- 4. First ball in ODIs--6! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 18, 2021

Earlier, Kishan also took his first catch when Deepak Chahar was able to produce the outside edge of Charith Asalanka. In fact, the southpaw was not getting the timing right in the nascent stages of his innings but continued the aggressive approach.

Kishan had also scored a fifty on his T20I debut against England earlier in the year. The attacking batsman also completed his fifty off just 33 balls. This is the second-fastest fifty on ODI debut as Krunal Pandya had scored the fastest fifty on ODI debut as he had reached the milestone in just 26 balls against England.

The southpaw has been a consistent performer while playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka posted 262-9 after Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided to bat first. No Sri Lanka batsman was able to get past the 50-run mark.