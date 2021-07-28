IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Devdutt Padikkal achieves THIS unique feat on his debut

Devdutt Padikkal achieved a rare feat on his Team India debut as he became the first player born in the 21st century to play international men's cricket for India when he came out to bat against Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Colombo on Wednesday (July 28). The youngster scored 29 off 23 balls in his maiden international game.

The left-handed opener, who hit a six and a four, was drafted into the playing XI after eight players were put in isolation for coming in close contact with Covid-hit Krunal Pandya.

Four players - Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chetan Sakariya and Nitish Rana - make their T20I debut for India in the second #SLvIND match pic.twitter.com/7zlCJkLLaL — ICC (@ICC) July 28, 2021

Padikkal, who was born in 2000, turned 21 on July 7.

Fellow openers Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, who have represented India at the top level, were born in 1999.

The Karnataka batsman had been in good form in the run-up to the series. He scored 737 runs at an average of 147.4 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy domestic one-dayers.

He also impressed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, scoring 473 runs in 15 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore. In IPL 2021, he amassed 195 runs in six matches.

While he is the first player born in the 21st century to represent the Indian men's team, Shafali Verma (born in 2004) and Jemimah Rodrigues (born in 2000) have represented Indian women's international side.

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Zadran was the first player born in the 21st century to debut in a men's international game in December 2017.