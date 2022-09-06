NewsCricket
'Aj Dhoni hota toh...', Fans missing former India skipper after Sri Lanka defeat, check reacts HERE

Sri Lanka lost wickets in clusters and were in some sort of trouble at 110-4 in 14.1 overs. However, Dasun Shanaka (33 not out off 18) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25 not out off 17) showed character, held their nerves and led Sri Lanka to win in 19.5 overs

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 11:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

'Aj Dhoni hota toh...', Fans missing former India skipper after Sri Lanka defeat, check reacts HERE

Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis handed Sri Lanka a brilliant win over India by 6 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday (September 6). The Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 went down the wire as Sri Lanka needed 7 runs in the last over. Captain Dasun Shanaka kept his cool and helped his side win the second game in the Super 4. Indian fans were not impressed by Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue and MS Dhoni was trending on Twitter, courtesy of the moments he has provided to the Indian side during his time of captaincy.

MS Dhoni is known for cool and calm composure in pressure situations with India always having the last laugh against any opponents in such games going right down to the wire.

Checkout the reactions here...

After Nissanka got out, Sri Lanka lost wickets in clusters and were in some sort of trouble at 110-4 in 14.1 overs. However, Dasun Shanaka (33 not out off 18) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25 not out off 17) showed character, held their nerves and led Sri Lanka to win in 19.5 overs.

For India, Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 34 runs while Ravichandran Ashwin got one.

Brief scores: India 173 for 8 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 72, Suryakumar Yadav 34; Dilshan Madushanka 3/24, Dasun Shanaka 2/26) lost to Sri Lanka 174-4 in 19.5 Overs (Kusal Mendis 57, Pathum Nissanka 52; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/34) by 6 wickets (With IANS inputs)

