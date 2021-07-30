IND vs SL goodwill gesture by BCCI to support Sri Lanka board 'financially', says THIS ex-Indian cricketer

A day after India's humiliating defeat in Sri Lanka, which cost the Men In Blue the T20I series, former cricketer Yajurvindra Singh claimed the entire tour to be a waste. He further mentioned that the BCCI sent the boys to Sri Lanka as a goodwill gesture to aid the Lankan cricket body financially.

The series, which was hit by COVID-19, have seen three Indian players testing positive for the virus. After Krunal Pandya, now spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham have returned COVID-19 positive.

As reported by news18.com, Yajurvindra, who has featured in four Tests for India, in a column reckoned the series as waste as per India's perspective, adding the Indian Premier League is a solid platform to scout fresh talent but the equation changes completely in international cricket irrespective of the opponent.

"The idea of India sending two teams, one to England to play the Test series there and the other to Sri Lanka for limited-overs series was actually demeaning to the very essence of a national side."

"One can debate on the fact that India can make two international level cricket teams. If so, one wonders as to why India has not won a single major tournament in the last six years. The quantity is surely there for one to see, however, it is the skill and quality of a player at the top level that makes the difference."

"Performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a good indicator to unearth talented cricketers, but international cricket is an entirely different ball game," wrote the former Indian cricketer.

"The tour of Sri Lanka, involving three ODIs and equal number of T20Is, has been a waste for India. The whole exercise was a goodwill gesture by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to help Sri Lankan cricket board which is struggling financially."

"One appreciates being nice to one’s neighbour and to assist them in their hour of need, but one has to realise that national pride and prestige is at stake."

"Apart from this, points are accumulated for qualifying for World Cup tournaments and so generosity may not be the best option," it further read.

In the limited-over tour, the Indian unit led by Shikhar Dhawan secured the ODI series but were crushed by the hosts in the shortest format of the game.