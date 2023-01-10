IND vs SL: 'Vintage Rohit Sharma,' Fans go crazy after India captain's fiery 83 against Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

Fans on social media could not keep calm as Team India captain Rohit Sharma was back to his very best touch in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (January 10). Tweets like 'Vintage Rohit' were trending on Twitter as the right-hander was smacking the Lankan bowling attack all over the park in Guwahati. Put to bat first, India made a statement start to their innings with both openers scoring fiery fifties. Rohit was dealing in sixes before missing out on his well-deserved hundred by 17 runs. The right-hander was seen playing his trademark pull-shot many times against Sri Lanka in the first match of the 3-match series and fans were left in awe with his tremendous batting skills.

Checkout the reactions here...

Rohit Sharma with his trademark. pic.twitter.com/zkvwYNWMDB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2023

Captain @ImRo45 brings up his 47th ODI FIFTY!



A look at one of his MAXIMUMS in the innings so far.



Live - https://t.co/MB6gfx9iRy #INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/KdjsFEZdxr January 10, 2023

Rohit Sharma's reaction after completing his fifty was for his dog who passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/V6mrAZWWtr — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2023

Looks like, 2019 vintage Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in 2023. pic.twitter.com/ZiDlPFT68E — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) January 10, 2023

Rohit smashed nine boundaries and three maximums in his explosive knock of 83 runs off just 67 balls before getting bowled by Dilshan Madushanka.

Rohit Sharma said, "We are happy to bat first. We would have liked to bowl as well, it`s a good challenge. The ground was flooded with dew yesterday. There will be times where we need to bowl under dew, we got to be ready for that with the World Cup around the corner. It`s about doing the basics right, it`s important to do things differently at times. We need to keep moving in the right direction. Had a great time playing an ODI here last time, hope we`ll have another memorable game today."

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal. (With ANI inputs) (More to follow)