Here's Why Suryakumar Yadav Had To Wear Sanju Samson's Jersey In 1st ODI Between India And West Indies

The Sanju Samson fans were quite upset over the fact that India captain Rohit Sharma did not include him in the playing XI for the first ODI vs West Indies. But there was someone wearing his jersey on the ground. He was none other than Suryakumar Yadav, who scored just 19 runs in the match. Looking at Surya wearing Samson's jersey, his fans were even more irked. But there was reason why Surya was not wearing his own jersey.

A day after the first ODI, the reason why Suryakumar Yadav was not wearing his own shirt will surprise you. The thing is that the jersey that Surya received was not of his size. As per an Indian Express report, Suryakumar received a 'medium' sized jersey instead of Large. He went on and managed to do a photoshoot wearing it. However, playing in that jersey would have been uncomfortable for SKY. Hence, he wore that of Samson.



Suryakumar Yadav wearing Sanju Samson Jersey

The fans should not get surprised if they watch Surya wearing Samson's jersey again in the 2nd ODI. His 'Large' size jersey will reach him only after the 2nd ODI.

“There was some size issue with his jersey. We were told about it two days before the game. He will be receiving his new jersey after the second ODI as the BCCI has shipped it with Indian team players selected for the T20 series. Till then he will be wearing his team mate jersey while playing,” a BCCI source told Indian Express.

Samson's jersey did not bring much luck to Surya. He made only 19 off 25 balls. His innings took off good note as he smashed 3 boundaries and 1 six respectively. However, his innings was cut short by Gudakesh Motie as the batter was looking to play his shots. Apart from Ishan Kisa, who struck a fine half-century, none of the top-order batters lived up to the mark. Shubman Gill, Surya, Hardik Pandya could not deliver the goods. Virat Kohli and Rohit had demoted themselves to give others a chance to bat more overs in the match. In the end, Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit finished the match in 22.5 overs.