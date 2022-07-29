A full-strength Indian team in all its might will be looking to overwhelm West Indies in its bid to record a second successive clean sweep in the three-match T20I series starting on Friday (July 29). With less than three months left for the T20 World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will get around 16 games (5 vs WI, 5 in Asia Cup (if India play final), 3 vs Australia, 3 vs South Africa) to firm up their core team that will then play unchanged going into mega event.

The mere thought of a first eleven comprising Rohit, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik as the five specialists batters in the top six can have an intimidating as well as debilitating effect on the opposition. And that too at a time when a player of Virat Kohli’s stature has been failing miserably in shortest format and doubts are being cast about his place in the playing XI.

The five-match series against West Indies, technically being played in three different countries (Trinidad & Tobago, St Kitts & Nevis and USA) will also give us a clear picture whether Kohli’s days of invincibility are over or not. Deepak Hooda, whatever little amount of T20Is that he has played, has shown that belongs to this level. He has a hundred opening the innings against Ireland and in the only T20 that he played against England, he looked the part before being forced to relinquish his place to Kohli.

On tacky West Indies tracks where spinners could operate in Powerplay, the duo could be even doubly dangerous and as far as Australian wickets are concerned, their ability to effortlessly play horizontal bat shots would keep them in a good stead.

Boasting a few T20 specialists and hard-hitters, the hosts are likely to go with the same squad featuring such as Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, and Rovman Powell that beat Bangladesh 2-0 in the three-match series back home earlier this month.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies (Probable): Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

Match Details

When will the India vs West Indies 1st T20 match be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20 match will be played on Friday (July 29).

Where will the India vs West Indies 1st T20 match be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20 match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time will the India vs West Indies 1st T20 match start?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20 match will start at 8 PM IST.

How can I watch India vs West Indies 1st T20 match?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20 match will not be available on TV in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st T20 match?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20 match will be streamed live on Fancode website and app.