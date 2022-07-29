After a dominant performance in the ODI series, a full-strength Team India will look to overwhelm their record in the 3-match T20I series against the West Indies starting on Friday (July 29). Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya return to the squad after a break from the ODI series against the West Indies.

With less than three months left for the T20 World Cup in Australia, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will get around 16 games (5 vs WI, 5 in Asia Cup (if India play final), 3 vs Australia, 3 vs South Africa) to firm up their core team that will then play unchanged going into mega event.

In the latest news about India, Indian wicketkeeper and batter Sanju Samson has announced as the replacement for KL Rahul in the T20 squad for the West Indies series. Rahul was earlier named in the squad and his participation in the T20I series was subject to fitness. Sanju Samson was part of the squad in the recently concluded ODI series that the team won 3-0 and it will be interesting to see if the right-hander gets chance.