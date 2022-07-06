Veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan was announced as the captain of the Indian team for their upcoming 3-match ODI series against the West Indies on Wednesday (July 6). The Men in Blue will be travelling away from home for a 3-match ODI series and 5-match T20I series with the West Indies following their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Senior players including India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested the ODI series as Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side with Ravindra Jadeja as vice-captain. Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur have been given a chance to display their skills in the 50-over format.

After BCCI's announcement, Twitter couldn't keep calm and fans were delighted with the veteran left hander being announced as the captain of the Indian side. Many fans suggested that this will be Shikhar Dhawan's comeback into the side after struggling for selection in recent years.

One of the fan tweeted,"That's how GABBAR comes back in his style."

Dhawan was the highest run getter for India in the 2015 ODI World Cup in which he scored 412 runs in 8 matches with an impressive average of 51.50. Notably, Dhawan's the go-to man for India in the ODI format as his numbers speak for himself and now he has got the chance to lead his country after being dropped for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Team India ODI squad vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh