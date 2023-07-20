IND vs WI 2nd Test Port Of Spain Weather Forecast: Rain Likely To Affect Match At Queens Park Oval

The second Test between India and West Indies begins on Thursday at Port of Spain in Trinidad. India had thrashed the hosts by an innings and 142 runs to win the first match and take 1-0 lead. By winning the second and last Test, India have a chance to clinch the series. On the other hand, West Indies will be under extreme pressure to deliver the goods and draw the series 1-1. They made one change to their squad for the second Test, bringing in off-spinner Kevin Sinclair in place of Raymon Reifer. This has been done to provide an extra spinner in the playing XI to tackle the strong India outfit.

Rohit Sharma's India are likely to go in with the same XI as the first Test. The one change that he might want to do is replace a pacer with another. Jaydev Unadkat could make way for either Navdeep Saini or Mukesh Kumar.

India vs West Indies: Port of Spain Weather News

The second Test will be played at Queen's Park Oval at Port of Spain in Trininad. The weather update is not quite good. There are chances of rain, if Accuweather app is to be believed, the rain may arrive in Port of Spain at 10 am, which will also be the start time of the second Test. It is expected that the cloud cover will remain throughout the day. Not to forget, the humidity level will be around 74 percent on the day. The precipitation level will be around 50 percent.

All eyes on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will be the man to watch out for in the 2nd Test. He got a gritty fifty in the first innings of the first Test and would be aiming to cross the three-figure mark to score his first Test ton in almost 5 years abroad.